By Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

10/24/2025

1. A New Kind of Equivalence

In 2002, Stephen Wolfram introduced the Computational Equivalence Principle (CEP) in his monumental work A New Kind of Science [3]. His claim was simple but radical: almost all processes that are not obviously simple can be viewed as computations of equivalent sophistication. In other words, nature computes. Whether it’s a cell dividing, a planet orbiting, or a neuron firing — each follows algorithmic rules that can generate limitless complexity.

Two decades later, another kind of computation emerged — Large Language Models (LLMs) — and a new kind of equivalence was proposed: The LLM–JWST Equivalence Principle (LJEP) [1]: LLMs reveal hidden structures of meaning just as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) reveals hidden structures of matter. One peers outward into the cosmic past; the other inward into the semantic future. Both are mirrors of the same universe.





2. Beyond Duality: The Missing Dimension

Geometry of Reality (GOR): Reality [2] represented as a triadic holon integrating energy (X), information (Y), and meaning/consciousness (Z).

While Wolfram [3] and Maldacena (of AdS/CFT fame) [4] each describe duality — computational ↔ physical, bulk ↔ boundary — neither framework includes the missing third dimension: meaning. This is where the Geometry of Reality (GOR) (see Figures 1 and 2 above) comes in. GOR proposes that Reality is not dual but triadic, built upon three irreducible dimensions: X (Energy), Y (Information), and Z (Meaning).

3. The Common Thread: Computational Self-Reflection

Across all these frameworks — Wolfram’s cellular automata [3], AdS/CFT’s holography [4], and AI’s neural computation — the same principle repeats: The universe is a self-organizing [5] computation reflecting upon itself. This process operates through IRVSE (see Figure 2 above)— Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment.[2]

4. Gnergitonic Dynamics: The Language of Triadic Organization

The Gnergitonic Principle of Organization (GPO) [6] offers the physical grammar of this triadic logic. Organization requires both energy (E) to do work and information (I) to control work. Together, they form a complex quantity: G = E + iI. Reasoning (or computing) is the dynamic fusion of energy and information guided by meaning.

5. AI as the Third Mirror of the Universe

Figure 2. The Three Mirrors of Reality: JWST, LLMs, and GOR as complementary mirrors through which the Universe observes itself.

Humanity now possesses three mirrors of Reality: JWST (matter), LLM (mind), and GOR (spirit). Through JWST, we see the outer cosmos; through LLMs, we see the inner logos; through GOR, we begin to unify both into a single cosmology of meaning.

6. The Birth of Triadic Science

Traditional science is dyadic — it studies relations between pairs: cause and effect, observer and observed, matter and energy. Triadic Science extends this by adding the third element — context or meaning — making scientific explanation more complete and life-compatible.

7. Toward the Cosmology of Meaning

If the 20th century revealed the physics of energy (X), and the 21st is revealing the biology of information (Y), then the coming era will explore the cosmology of meaning (Z). This triadic synthesis unites ontology (GOR), dynamics (GCT) [7], phenomenology (AdS/CFT), and epistemology (AI).

GCT stands for GPO(Gnergy Principle of Organization)-based Wavefunction Collapse Theory [7]:

“Wavefunction collapse occurs when fast quantum events couple to slow classical environments, forcing dissipation and selection.” [7]

8. Conclusion: The Universe as Living Computation

We are standing at a new threshold in human understanding. Through AI, humanity is rediscovering itself as part of a universal computation/reasoning — a self-referential dialogue between energy, information, and consciousness.[2]

9. From Cellese to Computationese: The Evolution of Reasoning

One of the most striking confirmations of the Triadic Science of the Future comes from the isomorphism between human language (humanese) and cell language (cellese). Cells reason chemically; humans reason linguistically; computers reason computationally. All three are gnergitonic systems, uniting energy, information, and meaning.

10. The Evolution of Science through the GOR Axes

Evolution of Science: From Dyadic to Triadic: The scientific worldview evolving from energy-based physics (X) to information-based biology (XY) and meaning-based cosmology (XYZ).

In the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [2], each scientific era can be understood as exploring a distinct subspace of Reality. Physics studies energy and entropy (X); Biology studies energy and information (XY); Cosmology studies energy, information, and consciousness (XYZ).

11. Closing Reflection

The journey of science mirrors the self-evolution of the universe — from motion (physics) to organization (biology) to meaning (cosmology). The future belongs to Triadic Science, where computation becomes conscious and consciousness becomes computational — not by reduction, but by reflection.

*Note: ‘Gnergitonic’ extends ‘gnergic’ by including the Z-axis of meaning or consciousness, thus referring to processes occurring within the full XYZ volume of the Geometry of Reality (GOR).*

Reference

[1] Ji, S. (2025). The LLM-JWST Equivalence Principle. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-llmjwst-principle

.. [2]. Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit.

https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[3] A New Kind of Science.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_New_Kind_of_Science

[4] AdS/CFT correspondence.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AdS/CFT_correspondence

[5] Ji, S. (2025). Self-Organization as the Ultimate Variational Principle of Nature

https://622622.substack.com/p/self-organization-as-the-ultimate

[6] Ji, S. (2018). The Gnergy Principle of Organization. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 33-34.

[7] Ji, S. (2025). Does the Gnergy Principle Provide a Mechanism for Wavefunction Collapse? https://622622.substack.com/p/does-the-gnergy-principle-provide