Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

One of the most profound ideas in philosophy may be hidden in a simple symbol.

Most people are familiar with the Dao (Yin–Yang) symbol: a circle divided into black and white regions that flow into one another. Yet few realize that there are at least two widely recognized versions of this symbol.

The first is the familiar red-and-blue Taegeuk found on the Korean flag.

The second is the traditional black-and-white Dao symbol containing two small dots: a black dot within the white region and a white dot within the black region.

At first glance, the difference appears insignificant.

Philosophically, however, the difference may be enormous.

The two symbols may represent two fundamentally different conceptions of reality (see Table 24 below). [1, 1a]

1. The Principle of Complementarity

Both symbols embody what physicist Niels Bohr called complementarity [1, 1a].

The world often appears divided into opposites:

Yin and Yang

Wave and Particle

Mind and Matter

Subject and Object

Continuous and Discrete

The Taegeuk symbol expresses this beautifully.

The red and blue regions oppose one another while simultaneously forming a single whole.

This is the principle of complementarity:

Opposites are mutually necessary.

Neither side can exist without the other.

The visible world appears to be structured in this way.

2. The Missing Principle

The traditional Dao symbol contains something that the Taegeuk lacks:

A black dot within the white region.

A white dot within the black region.

These dots convey an additional message.

They suggest that:

Each opposite already contains its complement.

Light contains darkness.

Darkness contains light.

Order contains disorder.

Disorder contains order.

The relationship is no longer merely one of opposition.

It becomes one of mutual inclusion.

Bohr referred to this deeper principle as supplementarity [1, 1a].

Complementarity tells us that opposites need each other.

Supplementarity tells us that opposites already contain each other.

3. A Geometric Interpretation

Within the framework of the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH) [3], these two symbols may be interpreted as representations of different levels of reality.

Layer III: Ultimate Reality

Layer III corresponds to the hypertetrahedron (the 5-cell) [2].

This layer is not directly observable.

It is the source from which lower layers emerge.

In this deeper reality:

complementarity exists,

supplementarity exists,

opposites are simultaneously distinct and united.

The traditional Dao symbol captures this richer vision.

Layer II: The Psychophysical Lifeworld

Layer II corresponds to the Body-Centered Tetrahedron.[4].

This layer represents the visible aspect of Layer III.

It may be viewed as a projection of Layer III.

During projection, some information is preserved while some is lost.

The resulting image retains complementarity:

Yin versus Yang,

wave versus particle,

information and energy

But supplementarity largely disappears.

The Korean Taegeuk may therefore be interpreted as a projection or a shadow of the deeper Dao symbol.

4. Projection and Information Loss

Mathematicians understand that projections often lose information [5].

A three-dimensional object projected onto a two-dimensional surface loses depth.

A shadow is not identical to the object casting it.

Likewise, a projection from a higher-dimensional reality may preserve some properties while obscuring others.

In TLRH language [3]:

S5 → S4

The hypertetrahedron projects into the tetrahedron.

The deeper structure remains present but partially hidden.

The danger arises when we mistake the projection for the source.

5. False Disjunction Bias

This mistake is surprisingly common.

I propose calling it False Disjunction Bias [6].

False Disjunction Bias occurs whenever we assume that two alternatives are mutually exclusive when they are actually complementary manifestations of a deeper unity.

Examples abound:

Wave or particle.

Mind or matter.

Nature or nurture.

Competition or cooperation.

Individual or society.

Science or spirituality.

The word “or” dominates modern thought.

Yet reality often operates according to a deeper logic.

The alternatives may not be mutually exclusive at all.

They may be projections of a more comprehensive reality.

6. The Error of Reducing Two to One

False Disjunction Bias [6] often leads to a second error:

Reductionism [7].

When confronted with two complementary aspects of reality, we frequently attempt to eliminate one of them.

Examples include:

Reducing mind to matter.

Reducing biology to chemistry.

Reducing meaning to information.

Reducing reality to mathematics.

In each case, one pole is declared fundamental while the other is dismissed as derivative.

The result is intellectual simplicity at the cost of explanatory completeness.

The richer whole disappears.

7. The Dao Symbol as a Warning

The traditional Dao symbol may therefore serve as more than a cultural icon.

It may serve as a warning.

The small dots remind us that reality is deeper than binary oppositions.

They remind us that every distinction emerges from a larger unity.

When the dots disappear, we risk forgetting this lesson.

We begin to see only opposites.

We lose sight of their common source.

8. From S5 to S4

Within the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis [3], the traditional Dao symbol and the Taegeuk symbol may be interpreted as symbolic representations of the transition from S5 to S4.

The hypertetrahedron embodies both:

complementarity,

supplementarity.

The projection into Taegeuk preserves complementarity but partially obscures supplementarity.

The resulting world appears divided into opposing categories.

This appearance is useful and often necessary.

Yet it may not be the whole truth.

The map is not the territory.

The projection into the Dao symbol preserves complementarity and supplementarity.but not their source, namely 5-cell.

The shadow is not the object.

9. Recovering the Missing Dimension

Perhaps the greatest challenge facing contemporary thought is learning to recognize when we have mistaken a projection for reality itself.

The traditional Dao symbol suggests that opposites need not be enemies.

They may be expressions of a deeper unity.

If so, the task of philosophy, science, and spirituality is not merely to choose between alternatives.

It is to discover the higher-dimensional reality from which those alternatives arise.

The ultimate lesson of the Dao may therefore be simple:

Reality is larger than the distinctions through which we perceive it.

And wisdom begins when we remember the dots.

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References:

[1] Complementarity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Complementarity_(physics)

[1a] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 24-28. Complementarity vs. Supplementarity.

[1b] South Korean Flag. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_of_South_Korea

[2] 5-cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[3] Ji, S. (2026). A Geometric Worldview Integrating Modern Physics, Biology, and Jungian Synchronicity: From the Tetrahedron to the 5-Cell

https://622622.substack.com/p/a-geometric-worldview-integrating

[4] Ji, S. (2012). Op.cit., Pp. 289-290.

[5] Projective geometry. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Projective_geometry

[6] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls

[7] Reductionism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reductionism