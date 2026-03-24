Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Executive Summary

Nature does not simply follow laws—it selects outcomes.

In processes like thermal quantum annealing [1], a system explores many possibilities using both quantum effects (like tunneling) and thermal motion (random fluctuations). But exploration alone does not produce results.

What turns possibilities into actual outcomes is selection [2].

This article introduces a unifying principle—Principle of Dynamic Equilibrium (PDE)—which explains how:

Many possibilities → selective filtering → meaningful outcomes (information) [3]

We show that:

Thermal quantum annealing is a physical example of this principle

JPDE provides the missing link between physics and information

The entire process fits naturally into the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [4]—a triadic structure of Matter, Mind, and Spirit

1. A Better Title for Reality: Selection, Not Just Dynamics

Modern physics describes how systems evolve.

But it does not fully explain:

Why certain possibilities become real while others do not.

Thermal quantum annealing (tQuA), introduced by Paul Werbos [1], provides a clue.

It shows that real systems:

are quantum (many possibilities coexist),

are thermal (they fluctuate and explore),

and are open (they interact with an environment).

But even this is not enough.

We still need a principle that explains:

How exploration becomes selection, and selection becomes information.

That principle is PDE. (see Section 3)

2. What is Thermal Quantum Annealing?

Thermal quantum annealing combines two mechanisms:

Quantum:

superposition

tunneling through barriers

Thermal:

stochastic hopping

noise-driven exploration

Together, they allow:

Massively parallel exploration of possible solutions

Instead of searching one path at a time, the system explores many possibilities simultaneously.

But this raises a deeper question:

Who—or what—chooses the outcome?

3. Peircean Principle of Information (PPI):The Missing Principle

In 2012, I proposed a quantitative definition of information given in (3/23/2026/1) based on Peircean metaphysics, as indicated in the following excerpt from [3]:

✦ Definition

I define Peircean Principle of Information (PPI) as follows based on Peircean metaphysics described in the above excerpt [3]:

“A process in which a set of possibilities is subjected to constraints, (3/23/2026/1)

producing a smaller set of selected outcomes that carry information.”

If the probability distribution of possibilities, p, is all equal, the information generated by selecting actualities, a, from p is given by Equation (6.33), driven by entropy production, as indicated by Process (6.34). Please note that entropy production can drive the selection process and hence information production (6.34), only if the system is isolated (no energy or matter exchanged with its environment). In non-isolated systems, however, such as closed (energy is exchanged but not matter) or open systems (both energy and matter can be exchanged), the selection process must be driven by free energy dissipation, free energy, F , being defined by (3/23/2026/2),

F = U + pV – TS (3/23/2026/2)

Where U = internal energy of the system, p = pressure, V = volume, T = temperature, and S = thermodynamic entropy [4]. The amount of information produced is given by Equation (3/23/2026/3), under the same simplifying condition applied to Equations (6.33):

✦ Mathematical Form [3]

(3/23/2026/3)

Where:

n = initial possibilities

m = selected outcomes

I = information generated

✦ Key Insight

PPI is not about static balance.

It is about continuous selection under dynamic conditions.

The computing system based on thermal quantum annealing (tQuA) [1] is a nonisolated thermodynamic system and hence must be driven by free energy rather than entropy.

4. The Triadic Structure of Reality

A common mistake in science is to reduce processes to two parts:

quantum vs classical

entropy vs information

order vs disorder

But these are incomplete.

PPI reveals a triadic structure:

[ Possibilities ] → [ Selection ] → [ Information ]



Without the middle term, nothing makes sense.

5. How PPI Operates in Thermal Quantum Annealing

Let us reinterpret tQuA step by step:

Step 1 — Possibility Generation

Quantum superposition creates many states

Thermal noise broadens exploration

→ large ensemble (n)

Step 2 — Exploration

Tunneling + hopping

redistribution across the energy landscape

Step 3 — Selection (PPI)

energy constraints

environmental coupling

→ reduced ensemble (m)

Step 4 — Information Emergence [3]

✦ Key Statement

“tQuA provides exploration; PPI provides selection.” (3/23/2026/4)

6. Diagram 1 — PDE as a Selection Process

Initial State Space (Entropy)

┌─────────────────────────────┐

│ ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● │

│ ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● │

└─────────────────────────────┘

↓

[ JPDE Selection ]

↓

Reduced State Space (Information)

┌───────────────┐

│ ● ● │

│ ● │

└───────────────┘

Figure 1. Schematic representation of PPI.

Interpretation:

Top: many possible states

Middle: selective filtering

Bottom: fewer, structured outcomes

7. Free Energy and PPI

Thermal quantum annealing operates on:

(3/23/2026/5)

But this equation alone does not explain information.

PDE adds the missing step:

“Selection acting on free energy produces information.” (3/23/2026/6)

✦ Reformulation

Entropy → possibilities (3/23/2026/7)

Free energy → constraints

PDE → selection mechanism

8. Diagram 2 — Saddle-Point Selection (SPI Connection)

Possibilities

↑

│

\ │ /

\ │ /

\ │ /

\ │ /

\│/

--------●-------- ← Saddle Point (Selection)

/│\

/ │ \

/ │ \

/ │ \

/ │ \

↓

Selected Path

Figure 2. Schematic representation of the Saddle Point Interpretation of Quantum Measurement [2]

Interpretation:

Before saddle: many possible trajectories

At saddle: instability / decision region

After saddle: one pathway dominates

👉 This is PDE in geometric form

9. Mapping to IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment)

✦ Key Insight

“Thermal quantum annealing is IRVSE expressed in physics.” (3/23/2026/8)

10. Mapping to the Geometry of Reality (GOR)

Now we reach the deepest level.

The GOR cube:

X-axis → Matter / Energy (3/23/2026/9)

Y-axis → Mind / Information

Z-axis → Spirit / Selection / Reality

✦ tQuA + JPDE in GOR

Z (Selection / Spirit)

↑

│

│ PDE

│

●────────────→ Y (Information / Mind)

/

/

/

↓

X (Matter / Energy)

Figure 5. The relation between the (tQuA + PDE)-based computing and GOR.

✦ Interpretation

✦ Key Statement

“Reality emerges not in X or Y alone, but in the XYZ volume through JPDE.” (3/23/2026/8)

This directly supports the postulater that



“Reality is irreducibly triadic.” (3/23/2026/10)

11. The Deep Synthesis

We can now unify everything:

“Quantum mechanics generates possibilities. (3/23/2026/11)

Thermodynamics explores them.

PPI selects them into reality.”

“Thermal quantum annealing (tQuA) may therefore be (3/23/2026/12)

more than a computational trick—it may be one of nature’s

fundamental ways of turning possibility into reality.”

References:

[1] Werbos, P. J. (2021). Thermal Quantum Annealing (tQuA) for Power Control and General Intelligence. Proceedings of the IEEE Quantum Computing & Engineering Workshop (2021).

[2] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory. https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic

[3] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 186-188..

[4] Gibbs free energy. https://wikimedia.org/api/rest_v1/media/math/render/svg/f5f3c8921a3b352de45446a6789b104458c9f90b

[5] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

