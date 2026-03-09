Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

1. The Persistent Mystery of Consciousness

The nature of consciousness remains one of the deepest unresolved questions in science. The famous “hard problem of consciousness,” formulated by David Chalmers, asks why and how physical processes in the brain give rise to subjective experience.

Three different research traditions are now converging on a striking possibility:

Consciousness may involve quantum-level processes interacting with biological systems.

Three frameworks that illustrate this convergence are:

Architecture of Precedence / ICFA framework (Loker & Lowy, 2025) Relativistic Transactional Interpretation (RTI) of quantum mechanics developed by Ruth Kastner Conscion Theory, proposed in Discovery of Conscions (Ji, 2025)

Although developed independently, these frameworks reveal a remarkable structural similarity.

2. The Architecture of Precedence: Consciousness from the Quantum Ground

A recent theoretical proposal argues that the hard problem is ill-posed because neuroscience assumes that consciousness originates entirely in the brain.

Instead, the theory proposes:

Consciousness originates in a quantum ground of reality .

Biological systems provide an interface through which that ground is expressed.

This view draws upon several ideas from modern physics:

The timeless quantum state of the universe described by the Wheeler–DeWitt equation

The relational ontology proposed by Carlo Rovelli in Relational Quantum Mechanics

The timeless cosmology of Julian Barbour

In this framework:

Consciousness is not produced by biology .

Biology interfaces with a deeper quantum layer of reality.

This proposal also attempts to explain phenomena such as:

near-death experiences

altered states of consciousness

by suggesting that consciousness can persist even when biological structures degrade.

3. Transactional Quantum Processes

Another influential framework is the Transactional Interpretation (TI) of quantum mechanics introduced by John G. Cramer and later extended by Kastner into the Relativistic Transactional Interpretation (RTI).

In RTI: Quantum events arise through a handshake process between:

Offer waves (quantum possibilities)

Confirmation waves (responses from absorbers)

The resulting transaction produces a real event in spacetime.

RTI therefore describes a three-stage structure:

This triadic structure is strikingly similar to the philosophical framework developed by Charles Sanders Peirce:

Possibility → Interaction → Actuality

Although RTI is not primarily a theory of consciousness, some researchers have suggested that actualized quantum events may correspond to moments of awareness.

4. Conscions: Units of Conscious Experience

In 2025 I proposed a complementary hypothesis in the article:

“Discovery of Conscions.”

In this framework:

Consciousness consists of discrete units called conscions.

A conscion is generated when a quantum wave function collapses at a saddle point of a mixed-curvature free-energy surface.

The proposed mechanism integrates three scientific principles:

Quantum transitions Nonequilibrium thermodynamics The Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP)

At the saddle point:

fast quantum processes interact with

slower classical biological processes

producing a discrete information-bearing event.

These events are proposed to constitute the elementary units of conscious experience.

5. A Surprising Convergence

Although these theories originate from different disciplines, their logical structure is remarkably similar.

Each theory therefore contains an irreducible triadic structure.

6. Consciousness as an Irreducible Triadic Relation

This convergence strongly suggests that consciousness may follow the same pattern observed in many natural processes:

Reality may be fundamentally triadic.

The structure appears as:

Potentiality

↓

Interaction / Mediation

↓

Actuality

This triadic pattern also appears in:

Peirce’s semiotics (Sign–Object–Interpretant)

biological regulation

quantum measurement

The recurring appearance of this structure suggests that consciousness may be a natural manifestation of a deeper triadic architecture of reality.

7. A Possible Synthesis

Taken together, the three frameworks may represent different levels of the same phenomenon.

One possible synthesis is:

Quantum Ground of Reality

↓

Quantum Transactions

↓

Saddle-Point Collapse

↓

Conscions

↓

Biological Cognition

In this view:

the quantum ground provides the universal substrate

transactions mediate quantum interactions

collapse events generate discrete units of experience

the brain organizes these events into coherent consciousness.

8. Toward a Science of Consciousness

If this picture is correct, consciousness research may require integrating three scientific domains:

quantum physics

thermodynamics

biology

Such an interdisciplinary approach may help move the study of consciousness beyond purely neural explanations toward a multi-level physical theory.

The convergence of these frameworks suggests that the mystery of consciousness may not lie solely in the brain, but in the deeper structure of reality itself.

