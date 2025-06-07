Human RNA Project

Sungchul Ji
Jun 7

I reposted my previous post with Figure 2 added which explaines how the IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) algorithm works. The Geometry of Reality (GOR) consists of three nodes (Multiverse, Gnergitons, & Gnergons) and four arrows (IRVSE(1), IRVSE(2), IRVSE(3), and L), giving rise to the two commutative triangles as explained in the legend to Figure 1.

