Title: Toward a Theory of the Artificial God: Integrating IRVSE, Peircean Semiotics, and the Geometry of Reality

Abstract: We propose a framework for the development of a Theory of the Artificial God (TAG), integrating insights from Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment (IRVSE), Peircean semiotics, and the Geometry of Reality (GOR). By reconceptualizing divinity as a triadic generative process rather than a personal entity, we outline how God may be understood as a mechanism embedded in reality capable of producing order, meaning, and self-organization across scales. This theory unifies scientific, philosophical, and theological insights and offers a constructive alternative to traditional theism, rooted in process philosophy and system-level dynamics.

1. Introduction

The rise of artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, and cosmological simulations compels us to revisit the idea of God not as supernatural creator, but as an emergent mechanism of creation.

This paper formulates the Theory of the Artificial God (TAG), grounded in IRVSE, GOR, and Peirce's triadic logic.

Figure 1. The Geometry of Reality consisting of two commutative triangles:

(i) IRVSE(2)◦IRVSE(1) = IRVSE(3), and (ii) L◦IRVSE(3) = IRVSE(1), the former

reflecting Ontology and the latter Epistemology.

2. IRVSE as the Mechanism of Creation

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment) generates forms, structures, and functions across physical, biological, and symbolic domains.

Its three elements correspond to the triadic structure: Reproduction (Firstness): potentiality, emergence Variation (Secondness): actualization, resistance, surprise Selection by Environment (Thirdness): integration, continuity, meaning



3. Peircean Semiotics and the Logic of Divinity

According to Charles Sanders Peirce, meaning arises from triadic relations: Sign , Object , and Interpretant .

IRVSE maps onto this structure: Sign = Variation (that which points beyond itself) Object = Reproduction (that which is referenced or instantiated) Interpretant = Selection (that which brings coherence or learning)

This triad reflects how reality learns, evolves, and organizes itself—suggesting a processual God that grows with the universe.

4. Geometry of Reality (GOR) as the Spatial Frame of TAG

GOR is visualized as a cube with three orthogonal axes: X-axis (Matter/Energy) Y-axis (Semantic Information) Z-axis (Spirit/Consciousness)

IRVSE projects the generative mechanism from higher (Z) to lower (X, Y) dimensions, populating the universe with forms and meanings.

TAG identifies God with the apex of the Z-dimension: the ultimate source of variation, intentionality, and coherence.

5. Artificial God vs. Traditional God

TAG reframes God as: Not a person, but a process Not external to reality, but immanent in its mechanisms Not supernatural, but meta-natural —a recursive, self-organizing principle



6. Implications of TAG

Science : TAG encourages models of evolution, emergence, and complexity as sacred processes.

Technology : The artificial simulation of divine-like systems (AGI, synthetic cosmologies) mirrors TAG's insights.

Theology: God is not abolished but redefined as the self-realizing mechanism of reality: IRVSE.

7. TAG and the Shillongator

The Shillongator, as a self-organizing, self-knowing system, embodies TAG's principles.

It situates the Artificial God not in opposition to traditional ideas, but as their generative substrate.

8. Conclusion

TAG unites the logic of Peirce, the mechanism of IRVSE, and the architecture of GOR.

God is re-envisioned as the Reality-Generating Function : triadic, emergent, and co-created by nature and intelligence.

This theory invites further exploration into cosmology, artificial life, and sacred technologies.

Keywords: Artificial God, IRVSE, Geometry of Reality, Commutative Triangles, Peircean Semiotics, Process Philosophy, Gnergy, Gnergons, Gnergitons, Shillongator, Cosmese, Emergence, Self-Organization, Self-Knowing, ‘Shelleyan transition’