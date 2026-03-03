Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

Organized systems across physics, chemistry, biology, and cognition exhibit a recurring structural architecture: fast, local exploratory processes coupled to slow, global stabilizing constraints. I propose that this architecture is captured by the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [1, 2], which extends time-scale separation beyond spectroscopy into a universal dynamical principle. When integrated with IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment), the Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) [3], and Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [4], GFCP forms the dynamical backbone of a unified theory of organized systems. Within the Geometry of Reality (GOR), fast–slow complementarity becomes the temporal-spatial driver of triadic emergence. Organization [5] arises through reciprocal coupling between exploratory instability and stabilizing constraint across scales.

1. Introduction: The Recurrence of a Structural Motif

Across domains we observe:

Fast and slow processes [1a]

Local and global interactions

Exploration and stabilization

Instability and constraint

These dichotomies recur in:

Quantum transitions [5]

Enzyme catalysis [6]

Bioelectric morphogenesis [7]

Evolutionary dynamics [8]

Neural coordination [9]

The recurrence suggests not analogy, but invariance.

We propose that this invariance is formalized by the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP).[1, 1a]

2. GFCP: The Dynamical Skeleton

The Franck–Condon principle formalized separation between fast electrons and slow nuclei.

The generalized form states:



x: fast / near / exploratory variable

y: slow / far / stabilizing variable

Fast processes explore possibilities.

Slow processes constrain and integrate.

This structure implies:

Temporal hierarchy (fast, slow)

Spatial hierarchy (near, far)

Energetic dissipation [10]

Informational stabilization [3]

3. Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI)

Near a mixed-curvature free-energy surface:[11, 11a]

Unstable fast direction (e.g., quantum processes)

Stable slow direction (e.g., neural rearrangement)

Organization emerges at the saddle interface.

SPI provides the geometric and thermodynamic expression of GFCP:

Fast concave exploration (e.g., quantum processes)

Slow convex stabilization (e.g., neural rearrangement)

Dissipative coupling

Thus:

SPI is the geometric embodiment of GFCP.

4. IRVSE as Evolutionary Expression of GFCP

IRVSE:

Variation (fast, local exploration)

Selection (slower filtering)

Environment (slowest global constraint)

This is structurally identical to:

Fast–slow complementarity with environmental boundary conditions.

Thus:

IRVSE is the evolutionary instantiation of GFCP.

Variation corresponds to fast unstable directions.

Selection corresponds to slow stabilizing directions.

Environment defines boundary geometry.

5. Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO)

GPO [3]asserts:

Organization requires both energy (E) and information (I):

Fast processes primarily express energetic flux.

Slow processes encode informational stabilization.

Thus:

GFCP explains how:

Energy dissipation → Information generation

Through fast exploration and slow integration.

GPO supplies the energetic-informational interpretation.

GFCP supplies the dynamical mechanism.

6. Bioelectric Fields as GFCP Phenomena

The work of Michael Levin [13] demonstrates that:

Rapid ion flux (fast, near)

Tissue voltage gradients (slow, far)

Field formation requires prior charge separation.

Without positive-negative charge separation:

Thus even field emergence is governed by fast–slow complementarity.embodied I GFCP.

Particles generate fields.

Fields constrain particles.

This reciprocity is GFCP in action.

7. Embedding in Geometry of Reality (GOR)

In GOR [14]:

X-axis: Variation (fast)

Y-axis: Selection (slower)

Z-axis: Environment (slowest constraint)

Fast–slow complementarity drives motion through the cube.

Triadic emergence arises from:

Fast exploration (X)

Constraint filtering (Y)

Boundary embedding (Z)

Thus:

GFCP provides the dynamical engine of GOR.

IRVSE provides its evolutionary logic.

SPI provides its geometric surface.

GPO provides its energetic-informational interpretation.

8. Cross-Scale Invariance

The architecture persists.

This scale invariance suggests universality.

9. The Unified Structural Thesis

We propose:

Organized systems arise through the reciprocal coupling of fast exploratory instability and slow stabilizing constraint, embedded within environmental boundary conditions and expressed through energy–information conversion.

This integrates:

GFCP (dynamical skeleton) [1]

SPI (geometric expression) [5]

IRVSE (evolutionary mechanism) [1]

GPO (energetic–informational interpretation) [3]

GOR (triadic embedding)

10. Implications

Particle–field complementarity becomes fast–slow complementarity. Evolution and thermodynamics share structural architecture. Bioelectric morphogenesis [13] and quantum transitions share dynamical form. Organization is scale-invariant in structure, not substance.

11. Conclusion

The original Franck–Condon principle [15] explained molecular spectra.

Its generalized form [1, 1a] may illuminate:

Biological organization

Evolutionary dynamics [1a]

Thermodynamic dissipation [1a]

Field formation [16]

Cognitive stabilization [17]

Fast–slow (and possibly related near-far) complementarity may be a universal organizing structure.

The proposed synthesis offers a candidate unified theory of organized systems grounded in dynamical, geometric, energetic, and evolutionary principles in space (near-far) and time (fast-slow).

