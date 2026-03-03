Toward a Unified Theory of Organized Systems
Fast–Slow Complementarity, IRVSE, Gnergy, and Saddle-Point Dynamics
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
Abstract
Organized systems across physics, chemistry, biology, and cognition exhibit a recurring structural architecture: fast, local exploratory processes coupled to slow, global stabilizing constraints. I propose that this architecture is captured by the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) [1, 2], which extends time-scale separation beyond spectroscopy into a universal dynamical principle. When integrated with IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment), the Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) [3], and Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) [4], GFCP forms the dynamical backbone of a unified theory of organized systems. Within the Geometry of Reality (GOR), fast–slow complementarity becomes the temporal-spatial driver of triadic emergence. Organization [5] arises through reciprocal coupling between exploratory instability and stabilizing constraint across scales.
1. Introduction: The Recurrence of a Structural Motif
Across domains we observe:
Fast and slow processes [1a]
Local and global interactions
Exploration and stabilization
Instability and constraint
These dichotomies recur in:
Quantum transitions [5]
Enzyme catalysis [6]
Bioelectric morphogenesis [7]
Evolutionary dynamics [8]
Neural coordination [9]
The recurrence suggests not analogy, but invariance.
We propose that this invariance is formalized by the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP).[1, 1a]
2. GFCP: The Dynamical Skeleton
The Franck–Condon principle formalized separation between fast electrons and slow nuclei.
The generalized form states:
x: fast / near / exploratory variable
y: slow / far / stabilizing variable
Fast processes explore possibilities.
Slow processes constrain and integrate.
This structure implies:
Temporal hierarchy (fast, slow)
Spatial hierarchy (near, far)
Energetic dissipation [10]
Informational stabilization [3]
3. Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI)
Near a mixed-curvature free-energy surface:[11, 11a]
Unstable fast direction (e.g., quantum processes)
Stable slow direction (e.g., neural rearrangement)
Organization emerges at the saddle interface.
SPI provides the geometric and thermodynamic expression of GFCP:
Fast concave exploration (e.g., quantum processes)
Slow convex stabilization (e.g., neural rearrangement)
Dissipative coupling
Thus:
SPI is the geometric embodiment of GFCP.
4. IRVSE as Evolutionary Expression of GFCP
IRVSE:
Variation (fast, local exploration)
Selection (slower filtering)
Environment (slowest global constraint)
This is structurally identical to:
Fast–slow complementarity with environmental boundary conditions.
Thus:
IRVSE is the evolutionary instantiation of GFCP.
Variation corresponds to fast unstable directions.
Selection corresponds to slow stabilizing directions.
Environment defines boundary geometry.
5. Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO)
GPO [3]asserts:
Organization requires both energy (E) and information (I):
Fast processes primarily express energetic flux.
Slow processes encode informational stabilization.
Thus:
GFCP explains how:
Energy dissipation → Information generation
Through fast exploration and slow integration.
GPO supplies the energetic-informational interpretation.
GFCP supplies the dynamical mechanism.
6. Bioelectric Fields as GFCP Phenomena
The work of Michael Levin [13] demonstrates that:
Rapid ion flux (fast, near)
Tissue voltage gradients (slow, far)
Field formation requires prior charge separation.
Without positive-negative charge separation:
Thus even field emergence is governed by fast–slow complementarity.embodied I GFCP.
Particles generate fields.
Fields constrain particles.
This reciprocity is GFCP in action.
7. Embedding in Geometry of Reality (GOR)
In GOR [14]:
X-axis: Variation (fast)
Y-axis: Selection (slower)
Z-axis: Environment (slowest constraint)
Fast–slow complementarity drives motion through the cube.
Triadic emergence arises from:
Fast exploration (X)
Constraint filtering (Y)
Boundary embedding (Z)
Thus:
GFCP provides the dynamical engine of GOR.
IRVSE provides its evolutionary logic.
SPI provides its geometric surface.
GPO provides its energetic-informational interpretation.
8. Cross-Scale Invariance
The architecture persists.
This scale invariance suggests universality.
9. The Unified Structural Thesis
We propose:
Organized systems arise through the reciprocal coupling of fast exploratory instability and slow stabilizing constraint, embedded within environmental boundary conditions and expressed through energy–information conversion.
This integrates:
GFCP (dynamical skeleton) [1]
SPI (geometric expression) [5]
IRVSE (evolutionary mechanism) [1]
GPO (energetic–informational interpretation) [3]
GOR (triadic embedding)
10. Implications
Particle–field complementarity becomes fast–slow complementarity.
Evolution and thermodynamics share structural architecture.
Bioelectric morphogenesis [13] and quantum transitions share dynamical form.
Organization is scale-invariant in structure, not substance.
11. Conclusion
The original Franck–Condon principle [15] explained molecular spectra.
Its generalized form [1, 1a] may illuminate:
Biological organization
Evolutionary dynamics [1a]
Thermodynamic dissipation [1a]
Field formation [16]
Cognitive stabilization [17]
Fast–slow (and possibly related near-far) complementarity may be a universal organizing structure.
The proposed synthesis offers a candidate unified theory of organized systems grounded in dynamical, geometric, energetic, and evolutionary principles in space (near-far) and time (fast-slow).
References:
[1] Ji, S. (1974). Energy and Negentropy in Enzymic Catalysis, Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227, 419-437.
[1a] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. PSFP, pp. 53-56.
[2] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) (see the legend to Figure 2).
[3] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. GPO, pp. 33-34.
[4] Saddle point.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddle_point
[5] Ji, S. (2026). Saddle-Point Interpretation and Thermodynamic Quantum Field Theory.https://622622.substack.com/p/saddle-point-interpretation-and-thermodynamic
[6] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Enzyme Catalysis, pp. 217-220.
[7] Developmental bioelectricity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Developmental_bioelectricity
[8] Ji, S. (1991). Op. cit., Evolution, p. 54.
[9] Ji, S. (2012). Op. cit., neurodynamics, pp. 568-571.
[10] Free energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_energy
[11] Differential geometry of surfaces. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Differential_geometry_of_surfaces
[11a] Potential energy surface. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potential_energy_surface
[12] Ji, S. (2025). The Saddle Point of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/the-saddle-point-of-reality
[13] Levine, Michael. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Levin_(biologist)
[14] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit.https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[15] Franck-Condon principle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franck%E2%80%93Condon_principle
[16] Charge Separation. https://fiveable.me/key-terms/principles-physics-ii/charge-separation
[17] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.
https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions