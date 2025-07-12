Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT assistance)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy,

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. Introduction:

In July 2025, three major global conflicts dominate headlines: (i) Iran–Israel War, (ii) Ukraine–Russia War, and (iii) India–Pakistan War. While each has unique historical roots, they share common underlying causes. This document proposes a structured analysis using a triadic framework inspired by Charles Sanders Peirce's semiotic theory and the Geometry of Reality (GOR).

2. Common Causal Patterns Across the Three Conflicts

Shared Features:

Identity-Based Politics: Ethnic, religious, and national identity struggles.

Territorial Disputes: Rooted in unresolved 20th-century separations.

Great Power Involvement: External actors prolong or intensify local conflicts.

Security-Economics Nexus: Energy routes, trade, and strategic territories.

3. Semiotic Equilibrium Framework (SEF)

Drawing from Peirce's Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) and GOR, we define:

Object (O): The brute fact of the conflict (territory, identity, power).

Sign (S): Diplomatic frameworks, treaties, or narratives representing the conflict.

Interpretant (I): Collective understanding and shared meaning leading to peaceful resolution.

Transition Path:

From O (Conflict) to S (Diplomacy): Establish formal talks and power-sharing proposals. From S (Diplomacy) to I (Understanding): Foster interpretive communities via cultural, economic, and academic exchanges.

4. Structural Steps Toward Resolution

4. Philosophical Reflection: Secondness vs. Thirdness

Secondness: Represents brute force, dualistic struggle, and opposition. Dominant in ongoing wars.

Thirdness: Represents mediation, law, and shared meaning. Essential for lasting peace.

Goal: Shift global conflict resolution paradigms from Secondness to Thirdness, replacing force-based equilibrium with semiotic equilibrium.

5. Expanding the Commons: From Material to Spiritual

Building on the "Tragedy of the Commons" concept, we propose three tokens of commons that mirror the Geometry of Reality:

Why This Is Structurally Similar to Material Commons:

Philosophical Implications:

This triadic framing echoes the PSGIT principle:

Phenomenology → Mental Commons

Semiotics → Spiritual Commons

Geometry → Material Commons

The health of all three layers is necessary for maintaining the integrity of the Geometry of Reality.

6. Conclusion

While historical grievances are deeply embedded, the proposed Semiotic Equilibrium Framework offers a philosophically grounded path toward peace. Applying this triadic logic could serve as a guiding principle not just for diplomats, but for scholars and citizens seeking durable solutions to global conflicts. Recognizing the spiritual commons as equally vital to material and mental commons may help societies avoid civilizational-level collapse.