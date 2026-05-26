Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

In 1869, when Dmitri Mendeleev [1] proposed the periodic table, only about 63 chemical elements were known. Yet from that incomplete collection, he discerned a hidden order underlying chemistry itself.

What made the periodic table revolutionary was not merely that it organized known elements. It revealed relationships, symmetries, and even predicted undiscovered entities.

Today, a similar possibility may be emerging in the study of consciousness and reality [2].

Across thousands of years, philosophers, mystics, scientists, and systems theorists have repeatedly proposed that reality is layered. Plato [3] distinguished the world of appearances from the world of Forms. Plotinus [4] described reality as emanating from “the One.” Teilhard de Chardin [5] proposed the geosphere, biosphere, and noosphere. Popper [6] distinguished physical, mental, and cultural worlds.

Despite enormous differences in language and culture, these theories often converge on a surprisingly similar intuition:

Consciousness and reality may possess a layered structure.

What if this recurring intuition reflects something real?

And what if geometry provides the missing language for expressing it?

1. The Geometric Evolution of Consciousness

The attached Table 20 proposes a striking possibility. TLRH refers to the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis recently proposed [7, 8. 9].

Consciousness and reality may evolve through successive geometric structures known as simplices [10] (see the second column, Table 20).

In geometry, a simplex is the simplest possible figure in a given dimension [10]:

The table suggests that each simplex corresponds not merely to a geometric object, but to a progressively richer ontological structure.

Step 1: The Point — Primordial Unity

The point, or 0-simplex, represents undivided unity.

At this stage:

there is no relation,

no polarity,

no differentiation,

no observer and observed.

The table associates this level with:

energy,

thermodynamics,

primordial existence.

Many traditions begin here:

Plotinus called it “the One [9],”

Vedanta calls it Brahman [11],

Taoism calls it Dao [10],

physics may call it the quantum vacuum [12].

The point symbolizes pure undivided possibility.

Step 2: The Line — The Birth of Polarity

The line introduces duality.

Now reality contains two terms in relation:

yin and yang [13],

positive and negative

matter and antimatter [14]

energy and information [15].

This is the realm of complementarity [16].

Yet duality alone cannot generate a stable organization.

Two points generate opposition, but not mediation.

Step 3: The Triangle — The Emergence of Gnergy

The triangle changes everything.

Three points generate the first irreducible relational structure [20].

This is where:

mediation,

organization,

semiosis,

meaning,

and coordination

become possible.

Charles Sanders Peirce recognized this long ago through his doctrine of triadic relations:

Firstness,

Secondness,

Thirdness.

The table identifies this level with what I have called gnergy:

the inseparable unity of energy and information.

At the triangular level:

organization appears,

meaning appears,

and perhaps the foundations of consciousness itself appear.

This is no longer mere complementarity [16].

It is irreducible relationality [17].

Step 4: The Tetrahedron — Life and Embodied Consciousness

The tetrahedron (see Row 4, Table 20) is the first fully three-dimensional simplex.

Unlike the triangle, it encloses volume.

The table associates the tetrahedron with:

life,

information,

consciousness,

and biological organization.

Here, reality becomes genuinely organizational.

Biology emerges.

This may explain why tetrahedral structures appear repeatedly throughout:

chemistry [20a],

molecular biology,

protein folding,

and complex systems.

Step 5: The 5-Cell — Higher-Dimensional Consciousness

The most provocative transition in Table 20 is the emergence of the 5-cell .

The 5-cell is a four-dimensional simplex:

invisible directly to ordinary 3D perception,

yet partially representable through projection, onto the 3-D space.

Its 3D projection appears as a body-centered tetrahedron [18].

The table associates this level with:

spirit [19],

transcendence [20] ,

awakening [21],

samadhi [22],

and invisible reality [23].

This is where the Three-Layered Reality Hypothesis (TLRH) [7] enters.

The TLRH proposes:

The implication is profound:

Consciousness itself may possess higher-dimensional organization. (5/25/2026/1)

2. From Plotinus to Projection Geometry

The philosopher Plotinus [24], founder of Neo-Platonism, proposed that reality unfolds through successive layers:

Plotinus called this process emanation [25].

Reality flows outward from invisible unity into visible multiplicity.

But Plotinus lacked modern geometry.

He described the structure metaphysically rather than mathematically.

Table 20 changes the situation dramatically.

The TLRH [7] may therefore be interpreted as part of a broader effort toward a geometrization of consciousness.

In Neo-Platonism [26]:

reality emanates.

In TLRH:

higher-dimensional structures project into lower-dimensional appearance.

The language changes:

This transformation resembles what Einstein accomplished for gravity [27].

Newton described gravity as force.

Einstein geometrized gravity into spacetime curvature [28].

Similarly:

ancient philosophers described consciousness metaphysically (5/24/2026/2)

while TLRH attempts to reinterpret consciousness geometrically. 5/24/2026/3)



3. A New Possibility in Consciousness Studies

If Table 20 is even partially correct, its implications are enormous.

It would suggest that:

consciousness,

geometry,

information,

organization,

and ontology

may not be separate domains.

They may instead be different projections of a deeper simplicial structure.

In that case:

geometry becomes ontological, (5/24/2026/4)

consciousness becomes geometric, (5/24/2026/5)

and reality itself may possess higher-dimensional architecture. (5/24/2026/6)

“This does not mean that consciousness is “just geometry.”

Rather, it suggests that: geometric relations, informational

organization, and conscious structure may be deeply intertwined.” (5/24/2026/7)

4. Toward a Periodic Table of Ontology

This idea naturally leads toward what may be called a Periodic Table of Ontology (PTO).

Just as chemistry organized elements into families, perhaps human worldviews can be organized into ontological families:

emanational,

developmental,

semiotic,

informational,

and simplicial.

In that framework:

Plato [3],

Plotinus [4],

Jung [29],

Bohm [30],

Teilhard [5],

Kastrup [31],

Peirce [32],

and TLRH [7]

may represent different coordinate systems describing related (5/24/2026/8)

underlying structures



Different languages. Possibly the same ontological landscape. (5/24/2026/9)

5. Final Reflection

For millennia, humanity has attempted to understand consciousness using:

myths,

religions,

metaphysics,

symbols,

philosophy,

and psychology.

What may be changing today is that geometry could provide a formal language capable of integrating these intuitions.

If so,

“The 5-cell may become to consciousness studies (5/24/2026/10)

what the periodic table became to chemistry: a hidden

organizing principle behind apparent diversity. “

“And the ancient intuitions of Plotinus may eventually reappear (5/24/2026/11)

not merely as mystical poetry—but as higher-dimensional

geometric projections underlying conscious reality itself.”

References