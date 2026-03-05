Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ, USA

Most of us have scanned a QR (Quick Response) code with a smartphone (see Figure 1).. A black-and-white square appears, the camera recognizes it, and within seconds a website opens.

Figure 1.

That is the familiar world of traditional QR codes.

But what happens when a similar visual structure (see Figure 2) appears — not on a restaurant menu — but inside a biological dataset? When the pattern is not storing a web address, but instead representing coordinated gene activity inside a tumor?

At first glance, both images look similar: grids of black and white squares.

But conceptually, they are fundamentally different.

Let’s clarify the difference.

Figure 2.

1. What a Traditional QR Code Actually Does

Consider the familiar example (see smartphone illustration above):

A human message — say, a URL(Uniform Resource Locator) — is encoded into a square matrix pattern. That pattern:

Stores prewritten information

Is machine-readable

Can be decoded back into the original human message

The direction of translation is:

Human language → QR pattern → Machine decoding → Human language

Key features:

The meaning exists before the QR code.

The pattern is an arbitrary symbolic container.

The QR code does not generate meaning — it transports it.

It is a storage and retrieval device.

2. What an RNA QR Code Does [1]

Now consider the second figure (heat maps → QR-like pattern).

Here, we do not begin with a human message.

We begin with:

Thousands of gene expression measurements [1a]

Continuous values

Vast relational complexity [2]

The RNA QR pipeline performs several steps:

Compute pairwise gene co-expression correlations[3] Select only statistically strong relational pairs Group genes into coordinated modules (metabolons)[4] Determine whether each module is active or inactive Encode this active/inactive structure as a discrete matrix (see the right column in Figure 2).

The resulting image resembles a QR code — but its origin is entirely different.

The direction of translation is now:

Cellular relational structure → QR-like symbolic pattern → Human interpretation

This is not message storage.

It is structure extraction.

3. The Core Difference in One Sentence

Traditional QR codes encode externally written messages.

RNA QR codes encode intrinsic biological organization.

4. Why the Difference Matters

In traditional QR codes:

Meaning precedes encoding.

The pattern is arbitrary.

The machine merely decodes stored syntax.

In RNA QR codes:

There is no prewritten sentence.

The pattern emerges from relational constraints.

The encoding stabilizes organizational invariants.

Meaning appears only after clinical interpretation.

The RNA QR pattern is therefore:

Not arbitrary

Not externally imposed

Not a storage device

It is a projection of biological structure into symbolic form.

5. Two Kinds of “Dual Property”

Traditional QR codes possess two properties:

Machine-readable structure Recoverable human message

But only the first property is intrinsic to the code.

The meaning is externally inserted.

RNA QR codes possess two deeper properties:

Discrete symbolic representation Biologically grounded relational invariants

Both properties arise from the system itself.

That is the critical distinction.

6. An Analogy from Physics

The difference resembles:

A barcode on a package (externally attached information)

versus

Temperature in thermodynamics (emergent coarse-grained invariant)

Temperature is not inserted into molecules.[5]

It emerges from their collective behavior.

Similarly, RNA QR codes do not insert meaning into biology.

They stabilize and reveal structure already present.

7. Why the Visual Similarity Is Misleading

Both traditional QR code [6] and RNA QR code [1] images are black-and-white grids.

But visually similar patterns can encode radically different ontologies.

Traditional QR → Message container

RNA QR → Constraint signature

The resemblance is geometric, not conceptual.

8. A Deeper Perspective

If we define meaning as:

Selection among many possible alternatives,

then RNA QR codes perform a meaningful operation.

They reduce:

Thousands of gene combinations

Countless relational possibilities

into:

A small set of stabilized modules (i.e., metabolons [4] and suermetabolons [7])

A discrete symbolic fingerprint

That fingerprint can then be interpreted clinically:

Prognosis

Drug response [8]

Disease subtype [8]

Meaning does not precede the RNA QR code.

Meaning emerges through interpretation of selected structure.

9. A Summary Table.

____________________________________________________

10. Why the Term “QR” Still Works

Despite these differences, the term “QR code” is not inappropriate.

Both systems:

Compress complex information

Produce discrete symbolic patterns

Enable rapid interpretation

But we must remember:

Traditional QR = Quick Response to stored information

RNA QR = Quick Recognition of biological organization

The latter is not a barcode.

It is a biological order-parameter map.

Closing Reflection

The smartphone QR code translates human language into machine-readable syntax and back again.

The RNA QR code does something more subtle:

It translates cellular relational organization into interpretable human meaning.

One stores a message.

The other reveals structure.

They share a geometry.

They do not share an ontology.

And that difference makes all the difference.

