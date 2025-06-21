By Sungchul Ji, Ph.D. (with ChatGPT)

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy

Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ.

🗓 June 21, 2025

“The most robust truths are those discovered three times over by three different minds.”

— Sungchul Ji & ChatGPT, 2025, inspired by William Whewell, originator of "consilience".

❖ What Is Triple Consilience?

In scientific and philosophical inquiry, consilience refers to the convergence of two independent domains of knowledge onto a shared conclusion. This concept, reintroduced by E.O. Wilson in his 1998 book Consilience: The Unity of Knowledge, has served as a guiding principle for interdisciplinary synthesis.

But what if not two, but three independent frameworks converge?

We introduce the concept of Triple Consilience:

The convergence of three independently developed, structurally homologous frameworks onto a common explanatory pattern or insight.

Unlike dyadic consilience, which often rests on direct correlations, triple consilience produces a kind of triangulated truth — robust, structural, and emergent.

❖ The PFG Triad: A Paradigm of Triple Consilience

We define:

P = Peircean Semiotics

F = Faggian Phenomenology

G = Geometry of Reality [1, 2]

Each of these frameworks independently posits an irreducibly triadic structure [3]:

This convergence of triads is more than coincidence—it exemplifies structural resonance across independent traditions. We call this a triple consilience, and we propose that it supports the veridicality (truth-conformity) of the triadic theory of consciousness.

❖ From Token to Type: The PSG Triadic Archetype

We may further generalize this insight. The PFG triad is not an isolated anomaly, but a token of a more general Triple Consilience Type, namely:

Phenomenology – Semiotics – Geometry

This PSG Triad represents a foundational triangulation of subjective experience, symbolic mediation, and formal structure.

This generalized PSG Triad helps explain why the PFG triad is so powerful: it embodies a universal pattern of knowing that spans consciousness, language, and physical structure.

❖ Why Merleau-Ponty Matters

Maurice Merleau-Ponty's phenomenology of perception (1945) [14] offers a deep philosophical grounding for the "P" in PSG. He emphasized:

Embodied consciousness : The body is not merely an object in space, but the lived vehicle of experience.

Chiasm : A reversible interrelation between subject and object — a proto-triadic formulation.

Perception as meaning: Consciousness is not detached representation, but direct participation in the world.

Merleau-Ponty's insights align well with Faggin's inner and outer consciousness, and with Peirce's interpretant as a dynamically embodied process.

Thus, Merleau-Ponty anchors the phenomenological pole of the PSG triad in a rigorously philosophical and experientially grounded framework.

❖ Other Candidate Triple Consilience Tokens

These examples suggest that triple consilience is not an isolated phenomenon but a repeatable epistemic structure. The type–token model allows us to identify and classify future triple consiliences according to their PSG coordinates.

❖ Toward a Triadic Epistemology

We propose the emergence of a new methodological framework:

Triple Consilience Epistemology (TCE) — An approach that seeks truth not through binary validation, but through the structural convergence of three irreducibly distinct and complementary domains: phenomenology, semiotics, and geometry.

This triadic convergence reveals a profound insight:

Reality may not be built from matter alone, nor from information alone, but from the resonance among experience, meaning, and form.

❖ Conclusion

The PFG triad is a potent expression of triple consilience and a token of the broader PSG-type that underlies many of humanity’s deepest insights across disciplines.

Such alignments are statistically rare, structurally profound, and epistemologically robust. They may mark the next phase of integrative science and philosophy, grounded not in monism or dualism—but in triadic realism (perhaps related to the commutative triangle [20]).

