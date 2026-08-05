By Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

with conceptual assistance from J. Davis and ChatGPT

“The important thing is not to stop questioning.”

— Albert Einstein

For more than a century, neuroscience has been built upon one of the greatest intellectual revolutions in human history: Einstein’s theory of relativity.

At first glance, this statement may seem surprising. What does relativity have to do with the brain?

Quite a lot.

Every experiment in neuroscience assumes that brain activity occurs at particular locations in space and at particular moments in time. Functional MRI (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), and optical imaging all measure events occurring within four-dimensional spacetime.

Implicitly, modern neuroscience views the brain through what mathematicians call a Lorentzian framework.

Recently, however, I began wondering whether this is only half of the story.

What if every neural event possesses not only an external location in spacetime, but also an internal organization that deserves its own geometry?

This simple question has led me toward what I believe may become a complementary framework for understanding the brain.

1. The External Brain

Suppose an fMRI scanner detects activity in the prefrontal cortex.

The scanner tells us

where the activity occurred,

when it occurred,

how strong the blood oxygen signal was,

how long it lasted.

These measurements are indispensable.

They tell us where an event happened.

Mathematically,

every neural event is represented as

where x, y, z denote position, t denotes time.

This is the language of Lorentzian spacetime.

It is extraordinarily successful because it preserves causal relations among events.

Two observers moving relative to one another may assign different coordinates,

yet both describe

the same underlying event.

The Lorentzian framework therefore provides what might be called

the external geometry of the brain.

2. But What Is Missing?

Imagine two pianists performing exactly the same musical score.

The fMRI patterns may look remarkably similar.

Yet one performance may be technically perfect but emotionally empty.

The other may profoundly move its audience.

Where is the difference?

It is not simply

where neurons fired.

Nor merely

when they fired.

It lies in

the organization

of the entire psychophysical event.

This observation suggests another question.

Perhaps neuroscience has become extremely good at locating neural events,

while remaining much less successful at describing

their internal organization.

3. A Second Geometry

Geometry is not limited to describing positions in space.

It can also describe

relationships.

One particularly elegant system uses barycentric coordinates [1].

Instead of locating a point relative to external axes,

barycentric coordinates locate it relative to the vertices of a simplex [2].

Imagine a tetrahedron [3].

Every point inside it can be represented by four numbers

whose sum is always one.

These numbers describe

how the point relates to the four vertices.

This is not another version of Cartesian geometry.

It is

a geometry of relationships.

4. An Internal Coordinate System

Suppose we assign the four vertices of the tetrahedron to four fundamental aspects of living organization [4]:

Energy

Matter

Information

Consciousness

Now every neural event can be described by a relational vector

These coordinates no longer tell us

where

the event occurs.

Instead they tell us

how

the event is internally organized.

The event becomes

not merely

a point in space,

but

a relational state.

5. From Static Points to Dynamic Organization

To represent changing organization,

I have proposed what I call the

Dynamic Body-Centered Tetrahedron (Dynamic BCT) [5].

The Dynamic BCT consists of

four fixed vertices

and

one mobile point.

The moving point represents

the continuously changing balance among

Energy,

Matter,

Information,

and Consciousness.

Instead of studying isolated neural activations,

we study

trajectories

through relational space.

The brain becomes

not simply

a collection of neurons,

but

a continuously evolving organization.

6. External Versus Internal Geometry

The distinction may be summarized simply.

These two descriptions do not compete.

They answer

different questions.

One asks

Where did the event occur?

The other asks

What kind of event was it?

7. The Brain as Two Complementary Spaces

This suggests that every neural event possesses

two coordinate systems.

The first describes

its location.

The second describes

its organization.

Symbolically,

or

The first part belongs to Einstein.

The second remains largely unexplored.

8. Measuring Organization

Is this merely philosophy?

Perhaps not.

Modern neuroimaging (see Figure 8.6 (l) above) already measures variables corresponding to several of these coordinates.

For example,

functional MRI [7] depends upon

metabolic energy,

blood flow,

molecular processes,

neural signaling.

When combined with

behavioral measurements,

cognitive testing,

and carefully structured first-person reports,

it becomes possible—in principle—to estimate the changing relationships among

Energy,

Matter,

Information,

and Consciousness.

These relationships could then be represented as trajectories within the Dynamic BCT.

In other words,

the geometry of organization becomes measurable.

9. From Gnergonic Space to Gnergitonic Space

I have called this measurable relational domain

Gnergonic Space [7].

It is defined by the changing balance among

Energy,

Matter,

Information,

and Consciousness.

Whether this organizational space is complete remains an open question.

It may represent

only

the observable projection

of a deeper organizational domain,

which I have tentatively called

Gnergitonic Space [7].

Just as the three-dimensional Dynamic BCT may be viewed as a projection of the four-dimensional 5-cell [8] (see Table 300 below).

Gnergonic Space may represent

a measurable projection

of

a deeper organizing reality.

This remains speculative,

but it is scientifically interesting because it generates testable questions rather than metaphysical assertions.

10. A Complement Rather Than a Replacement

None of this diminishes the importance of relativity.

The Lorentzian framework [9] remains indispensable.

Without it,

modern neuroscience would not exist.

The proposal is not to replace spacetime geometry,

but to complement it.

Einstein taught us

how events are situated

within the universe.

The proposed simplicial framework asks

how those events are organized

from within.

Both perspectives may be necessary.

11. Why This Matters

Perhaps the greatest challenge in neuroscience is not locating neurons,

but understanding

how organization gives rise to experience.

Reductionism has been spectacularly successful in identifying components.

Yet organization resides

not only in components,

but also

in their relationships.

The simplicial barycentric approach described here naturally emphasizes those relationships.

It asks us to think of the brain

less as a machine composed of parts,

and more as

a continuously evolving relational geometry.

12. Looking Forward

The proposal outlined here is admittedly speculative.

The Lorentzian framework is among the most rigorously tested mathematical structures in science.

The simplicial barycentric framework proposed here is still a research hypothesis.

Its future depends entirely upon whether it proves empirically useful.

Can barycentric organizational coordinates predict cognitive states?

Can they classify altered states of consciousness?

Can they distinguish creativity from routine thought?

Can they reveal organizational transitions during meditation, music, psychedelic experiences, or scientific discovery?

These are empirical questions.

That is precisely why the proposal belongs to science rather than metaphysics.

13. Conclusion: From the Geometry of Events to the Geometry of Organization

The history of science often advances by discovering that one description of nature is incomplete rather than incorrect.

Newtonian mechanics was not abolished by relativity; it was placed within a broader framework.

Perhaps something similar awaits neuroscience.

The Lorentzian framework has given us the external geometry of the brain: a magnificent description of where and when neural events occur.

The simplicial barycentric framework proposes an internal geometry: a description of how those events are organized through the changing relationships among Energy, Matter, Information, and Consciousness.

If this complementary approach proves fruitful, neuroscience may undergo a subtle but profound transformation. Instead of viewing the brain solely as an object moving through spacetime, we may begin to understand it as a living organization evolving through a relational space.

The future science of consciousness may therefore require two geometries.

One geometry tells us where the brain is.

The other may tell us what the brain is becoming.

And perhaps the deepest discoveries will emerge not from choosing between these two perspectives, but from learning how they illuminate one another.

References:

[1] Lorentz transformation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lorentz_transformation

[1a] Barycengfric coordinagte sysgfem. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barycentric_coordinate_system

[2] Simplex. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simplex

[3] Tetrahedron. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetrahedron

[4] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. P.289. BCT

[5] Ji, S. (2026). Beyond Geometry: Could Dynamic Body-Centered Tetrahedron Model Relationships Rather Than Objects? https:/622622.substack.com/p/beyond-geometry-could-the-dynamic

[6] Functional magnetic resonance imaging. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Functional_magnetic_resonance_imaging

[7] Ji, S. (2026). From Gnergons to Gnergitons: A Metaphorical S4 to S5 Transition. https:/622622.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/209399250?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts

[8] 5-cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell