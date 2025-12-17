Two Kinds of Conformons: Translational and Torsional
Clarifying the Mechanochemical Basis of Biological Energy Transduction
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University
12/17/2025
The term conformon was introduced to designate a localized packet of conformational energy stored in biological macromolecules and used to perform work. Over time, the concept has been invoked—sometimes implicitly, sometimes explicitly—in diverse biological contexts ranging from muscle contraction to ATP synthesis.
Yet an important distinction has remained underarticulated.
This article introduces and formalizes a necessary bifurcation of the conformon concept:
There are two physically distinct kinds of conformons in biology:
(i) Translational conformons (see the upper panel of Table 3.3 below), and
(ii) Torsional conformons (see Figure 10).
Recognizing this distinction resolves long-standing confusion in bioenergetics and mechanochemistry—especially in discussions of ATP synthase.
1. What Is a Conformon? (Minimal Definition)
A conformon is:
a localized store of free energy,
embodied in specific structural degrees of freedom of a macromolecule,
capable of performing direct mechanical or chemical work.
Crucially, a conformon is not:
a delocalized field (e.g., a bulk gradient),
a metaphor,
or merely a description of motion.
It is an energetic intermediate.
Figure 10. Rotatory catalysis in the F0F1 ATP synthase.
Figure 10. Rotatory catalysis in the F0F1 ATP synthase.
2. Why One Kind of Conformon Is Not Enough
Historically, most discussions of conformons implicitly assumed linear displacement—movement along a spatial axis (see the upper panel, Table 3.3). This worked well for systems like muscle but became ambiguous in rotary enzymes such as ATP synthase (see Figure 10).
The result was conceptual compression:
rotational strain was treated as “just motion,”
torsion was treated as epiphenomenal,
and chemiosmosis was invoked to carry the energetic burden.
This is no longer tenable.
3. Translational Conformons
(Muscle Contraction and Linear Force Generation)
Translational conformons store energy primarily as linear elastic strain
Canonical example: Muscle contraction (see the lower panel, Table 3.3).
ATP hydrolysis induces conformational change in myosin
Energy is stored as strain in the cross-bridge
Release of the conformon produces directed translation
Work is performed by linear displacement
Key features:
Dominant degree of freedom: translation
Output: force × distance
Energy storage: elastic deformation along a linear coordinate
Timescale: milliseconds
This class of conformons underlies:
muscle contraction,
actomyosin motility,
kinesin and dynein stepping.
4. Torsional Conformons
(ATP Synthase and Rotary Catalysis)
Torsional conformons store energy primarily as rotational strain [163, 214, 215].
Canonical example: F₀F₁-ATP synthase (see Figure 10).
Proton binding/unbinding in F₀ induces stepwise torque [214, 215]
Energy is stored as torsional strain in:
the c-ring,
the γ-subunit,
associated elastic elements
This strain is released as quantized rotation [20, 21]
Rotation drives catalytic site deformation in F₁
Key features:
Dominant degree of freedom: rotation
Output: torque × angle
Energy storage: elastic torsion
Timescale: micro- to milliseconds
Here, rotation itself is the energy reservoir—not merely the consequence of a gradient.
5. Why This Distinction Matters for ATP Synthase
Failure to distinguish translational and torsional conformons has led to the persistent claim that:
“The chemiosmotic rotary model and the torsional mechanism are essentially the same.”
They are not.
Chemiosmotic interpretations:
Treat proton motive force as the primary energy store
View rotation as downstream motion
Implicitly deny localized mechanical energy storage
Torsional conformon interpretation:
Treat torsional strain as the stored free energy
View proton flow as a means of winding the spring
Make ATP synthesis an explicitly energy-requiring step
In short:
Chemiosmosis describes boundary conditions; torsional conformons describe mechanism.
6. A Unifying Perspective: Conformons as the Currency of Life
Seen this way, biological energy transduction becomes conceptually unified:
Life does not traffic in abstract gradients alone—it traffics in mechanically embodied energy packets, i.e, conformons [22].
7. Implications Beyond Bioenergetics
This two-conformon framework naturally integrates with:
generalized slow–fast (GFCP) dynamics [50]
(fast ion motion → intermediate conformon → slow work)
Prigogine’s dissipative structures
triadic causation (field → structure → function)
your gnergy principle (energy + information embodied in structure) [23]
It also restores causal locality to biological energetics.
8. Conclusion
The conformon concept [22] does not need to be abandoned—it needs to be completed.
Translational conformons move things.
Torsional conformons turn things.
Both store energy locally, and both are indispensable to life.
Recognizing this distinction finally resolves decades of confusion surrounding ATP synthase and clarifies why mechanochemistry [24] —not chemiosmosis alone—lies at the heart of biological energy conversion.
References:
[20] Ishii, Y. and Yangida, T. (2000). Single Molecule Detection in Life Science, Single Mol. 1(1), 5-16.
[21] Ishii, Y. and Yanagida, T. (2007). How single molecule detection measures the dynamics of life, HFSP Journal 1(1), 15-29.
[22] Ji, S. (2000). Free energy and Information Contents of Conformons in proteins and DNA, BioSystems 54, 107-130.
[23] Ji, S. (2018). Gnergy Principle of Organization. In: The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 33-34.
[24] Xie, P. (2021). Insight into the chemomechanical coupling mechanism of kinesin molecular motors. Commun. Theor. Phys. 73 057601DOI 10.1088/1572-9494/abecd8
[163] Oster, G. and Wang, H. (1999) ATP synthase: two motors, two fuels. Structure 7 (4): R67-R72
[214] Nath, S. (2002) The Molecular Mechanism of ATP Synthesis by F1F0-ATP synthase: A Scrutiny f the Major Possibilities. Adv Biochem Engin Biotechnol 74: 65-98.
[215] Nath, S. and Jain, S. (2002) The detailed molecular mechanism of ATP synthesis in the F0 portion of ATP synthase reveals a non-chemiosmotic mode of energy coupling. Thermochim Acta 394:89-98.
Solid bifurcation of theconcept. The distinction between translational and torsional conformons clears up something that's been murky in ATP synthase discussions for ages, especially the conflation of motion with energy storage. The point about chemiosmosis describing boundary conditions while torsional conformons describe mechanism is realy sharp. I've seen similar issues in discussing molecular motors where people treat rotation as the output rather than recognizing the stored elastic energy in the torsional component itself. Restoring causal locality to these systems makes the mechanochemistry much more tractible.