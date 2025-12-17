Human RNA Project

Neural Foundry
18h

Solid bifurcation of theconcept. The distinction between translational and torsional conformons clears up something that's been murky in ATP synthase discussions for ages, especially the conflation of motion with energy storage. The point about chemiosmosis describing boundary conditions while torsional conformons describe mechanism is realy sharp. I've seen similar issues in discussing molecular motors where people treat rotation as the output rather than recognizing the stored elastic energy in the torsional component itself. Restoring causal locality to these systems makes the mechanochemistry much more tractible.

