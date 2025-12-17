Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

12/17/2025

The term conformon was introduced to designate a localized packet of conformational energy stored in biological macromolecules and used to perform work. Over time, the concept has been invoked—sometimes implicitly, sometimes explicitly—in diverse biological contexts ranging from muscle contraction to ATP synthesis.

Yet an important distinction has remained underarticulated.

This article introduces and formalizes a necessary bifurcation of the conformon concept:

There are two physically distinct kinds of conformons in biology:

(i) Translational conformons (see the upper panel of Table 3.3 below), and

(ii) Torsional conformons (see Figure 10).

Recognizing this distinction resolves long-standing confusion in bioenergetics and mechanochemistry—especially in discussions of ATP synthase.

1. What Is a Conformon? (Minimal Definition)

A conformon is:

a localized store of free energy,

embodied in specific structural degrees of freedom of a macromolecule,

capable of performing direct mechanical or chemical work.

Crucially, a conformon is not:

a delocalized field (e.g., a bulk gradient),

a metaphor,

or merely a description of motion.

It is an energetic intermediate.

Figure 10. Rotatory catalysis in the F0F1 ATP synthase.

2. Why One Kind of Conformon Is Not Enough

Historically, most discussions of conformons implicitly assumed linear displacement—movement along a spatial axis (see the upper panel, Table 3.3). This worked well for systems like muscle but became ambiguous in rotary enzymes such as ATP synthase (see Figure 10).

The result was conceptual compression:

rotational strain was treated as “just motion,”

torsion was treated as epiphenomenal,

and chemiosmosis was invoked to carry the energetic burden.

This is no longer tenable.

3. Translational Conformons

(Muscle Contraction and Linear Force Generation)

Translational conformons store energy primarily as linear elastic strain

Canonical example: Muscle contraction (see the lower panel, Table 3.3).

ATP hydrolysis induces conformational change in myosin

Energy is stored as strain in the cross-bridge

Release of the conformon produces directed translation

Work is performed by linear displacement

Key features:

Dominant degree of freedom: translation

Output: force × distance

Energy storage: elastic deformation along a linear coordinate

Timescale: milliseconds

This class of conformons underlies:

muscle contraction,

actomyosin motility,

kinesin and dynein stepping.

4. Torsional Conformons

(ATP Synthase and Rotary Catalysis)

Torsional conformons store energy primarily as rotational strain [163, 214, 215].

Canonical example: F₀F₁-ATP synthase (see Figure 10).

Proton binding/unbinding in F₀ induces stepwise torque [214, 215]

Energy is stored as torsional strain in: the c-ring, the γ-subunit, associated elastic elements

This strain is released as quantized rotation [20, 21]

Rotation drives catalytic site deformation in F₁

Key features:

Dominant degree of freedom: rotation

Output: torque × angle

Energy storage: elastic torsion

Timescale: micro- to milliseconds

Here, rotation itself is the energy reservoir—not merely the consequence of a gradient.

5. Why This Distinction Matters for ATP Synthase

Failure to distinguish translational and torsional conformons has led to the persistent claim that:

“The chemiosmotic rotary model and the torsional mechanism are essentially the same.”

They are not.

Chemiosmotic interpretations:

Treat proton motive force as the primary energy store

View rotation as downstream motion

Implicitly deny localized mechanical energy storage

Torsional conformon interpretation:

Treat torsional strain as the stored free energy

View proton flow as a means of winding the spring

Make ATP synthesis an explicitly energy-requiring step

In short:

Chemiosmosis describes boundary conditions; torsional conformons describe mechanism.

6. A Unifying Perspective: Conformons as the Currency of Life

Seen this way, biological energy transduction becomes conceptually unified:

Life does not traffic in abstract gradients alone—it traffics in mechanically embodied energy packets, i.e, conformons [22].

7. Implications Beyond Bioenergetics

This two-conformon framework naturally integrates with:

generalized slow–fast (GFCP) dynamics [50]

(fast ion motion → intermediate conformon → slow work)

Prigogine’s dissipative structures

triadic causation (field → structure → function)

your gnergy principle (energy + information embodied in structure) [23]

It also restores causal locality to biological energetics.

8. Conclusion

The conformon concept [22] does not need to be abandoned—it needs to be completed.

Translational conformons move things.

Torsional conformons turn things.

Both store energy locally, and both are indispensable to life.

Recognizing this distinction finally resolves decades of confusion surrounding ATP synthase and clarifies why mechanochemistry [24] —not chemiosmosis alone—lies at the heart of biological energy conversion.

