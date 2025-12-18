Two Kinds of IRVSE, Two Kinds of Conformons
From Golden Spirals to Golden Helices
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University
A striking geometric regularity emerges when IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment) (see Figure 2 below) is executed under different environmental constraints:
IRVSE performed on a two-dimensional plane generates Golden spirals, and
IRVSE performed on the surface of a torus generates a Golden helix embedded in three-dimensional space.
This observation is not merely geometric. It provides a natural bridge between:
translational vs torsional conformons [2], and
2-D vs 3-D realizations of IRVSE.
The connection becomes clear once Environment (E) in IRVSE is treated literally as the manifold on which the process is executed.
1. IRVSE as a Geometry-Dependent Operator
IRVSE is a logical operator—copy → vary → select—but its physical realization depends on geometry.
IRVSE does not act in abstraction; it acts on a constrained manifold.
That manifold is the Environment.
Thus, IRVSE has distinct realizations depending on whether:
motion is constrained to a plane, or
motion occurs on a curved, multiply periodic surface such as a torus.
This immediately suggests two kinds of IRVSE, corresponding to two kinds of conformons.
2. Planar IRVSE (IRVSE₂D): Golden Spiral → Translational Conformon
Geometry
Manifold: 2-D plane
Degrees of freedom: radial expansion + angular advance
Selection pressure: efficiency, packing, transport, reach
Emergent attractor
Golden spiral (logarithmic spiral) [3]
Energetic consequence
Translational conformon [2]
energy stored as linear elastic strain
work performed as force × distance
Biological interpretation
In 2-D, IRVSE selects scale-invariant trajectories that optimize extension and transport. The Golden spiral emerges as a stable decision path under repeated variation and selection.
This directly corresponds to translational conformons, as seen in:
muscle contraction,
actomyosin motion,
kinesin/dynein stepping.
IRVSE₂D generates translational work by selecting optimal paths in a plane.
IRVSE₂D on a plane → Golden spiral → translational conformon
(Force × distance; linear displacement)
3. Toroidal IRVSE (IRVSEₜ): Golden Helix → Torsional Conformon
Geometry
Manifold: torus surface embedded in 3-D space [5]
Degrees of freedom: two angular coordinates
rotation around the torus
rotation around the tube
Selection pressure: stable winding ratios between periodicities
Emergent attractor
Golden helix (a spiral with intrinsic twist; A twisted staircase rather than a flat spiral drawing)
Energetic consequence
Torsional conformon
energy stored as rotational strain
work performed as torque × angle
Biological interpretation
The torus introduces a second periodicity, making twist unavoidable. When IRVSE operates under these constraints, it selects stable helical winding ratios—the Golden helix.
This maps naturally onto torsional conformons, exemplified by:
proton-driven rotation of the c-ring in F₀,
torsional strain in the γ-subunit of F₁-ATP synthase,
rotary catalysis in ATP synthesis (see the right panel of Table 1).
IRVSEₜ generates torsional work by selecting stable twist in a multiply periodic environment.
IRVSEₜ on a torus [6]→ Golden helix → torsional conformon
(Torque × angle; rotational strain)
4. The Unified Mapping
The two dichotomies now align cleanly:
Table 2. Two kinds of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment).
The logic of IRVSE is unchanged (see Figure 2).
What changes is the environment/topology, and with it, the form of stored energy.
5. Conceptual Payoff
This synthesis achieves several things at once:
Unifies geometry, energetics, and evolution
Explains why translational conformons dominate 2-D processes
Explains why torsional conformons dominate rotary catalysis
Gives “Environment” (E in IRVSE) a precise physical meaning
Naturally embeds ATP synthase within the IRVSE framework
In short:
Translational and torsional conformons are not competing ideas—they are the energetic tokens generated by IRVSE acting on different manifolds.
6. One-Sentence Summary (Reusable)
IRVSE executed on a plane generates Golden spirals and translational conformons, whereas IRVSE executed on a toroidal surface generates Golden helices and torsional conformons—the same generative logic producing different energetic currencies under different geometric constraints.
References:
[1] Ji, S. (2025). Geometry of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[2] Ji, S. (2025). Two Kinds of Conformations: Translational and Torsional. https://622622.substack.com/p/two-kinds-of-conformons-translational
[3] Golden spiral. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_spiral
[4] ATP synthase. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ATP_synthase
[5] Torus. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torus