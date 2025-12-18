Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University

A striking geometric regularity emerges when IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment) (see Figure 2 below) is executed under different environmental constraints:

IRVSE performed on a two-dimensional plane generates Golden spirals, and IRVSE performed on the surface of a torus generates a Golden helix embedded in three-dimensional space.

This observation is not merely geometric. It provides a natural bridge between:

translational vs torsional conformons [2], and

2-D vs 3-D realizations of IRVSE.

The connection becomes clear once Environment (E) in IRVSE is treated literally as the manifold on which the process is executed.

1. IRVSE as a Geometry-Dependent Operator

IRVSE is a logical operator—copy → vary → select—but its physical realization depends on geometry.

IRVSE does not act in abstraction; it acts on a constrained manifold.

That manifold is the Environment.

Thus, IRVSE has distinct realizations depending on whether:

motion is constrained to a plane , or

motion occurs on a curved, multiply periodic surface such as a torus.

This immediately suggests two kinds of IRVSE, corresponding to two kinds of conformons.

2. Planar IRVSE (IRVSE₂D): Golden Spiral → Translational Conformon

Geometry

Manifold: 2-D plane

Degrees of freedom: radial expansion + angular advance

Selection pressure: efficiency, packing, transport, reach

Emergent attractor

Golden spiral (logarithmic spiral) [3]

Energetic consequence

Translational conformon [2] energy stored as linear elastic strain work performed as force × distance



Biological interpretation

In 2-D, IRVSE selects scale-invariant trajectories that optimize extension and transport. The Golden spiral emerges as a stable decision path under repeated variation and selection.

This directly corresponds to translational conformons, as seen in:

muscle contraction,

actomyosin motion,

kinesin/dynein stepping.

IRVSE₂D generates translational work by selecting optimal paths in a plane.

IRVSE₂D on a plane → Golden spiral → translational conformon

(Force × distance; linear displacement)

3. Toroidal IRVSE (IRVSEₜ): Golden Helix → Torsional Conformon

Geometry

Manifold: torus surface embedded in 3-D space [5]

Degrees of freedom: two angular coordinates rotation around the torus rotation around the tube

Selection pressure: stable winding ratios between periodicities

Emergent attractor

Golden helix (a spiral with intrinsic twist; A twisted staircase rather than a flat spiral drawing)

Energetic consequence

Torsional conformon energy stored as rotational strain work performed as torque × angle



Biological interpretation

The torus introduces a second periodicity, making twist unavoidable. When IRVSE operates under these constraints, it selects stable helical winding ratios—the Golden helix.

This maps naturally onto torsional conformons, exemplified by:

proton-driven rotation of the c-ring in F₀,

torsional strain in the γ-subunit of F₁-ATP synthase,

rotary catalysis in ATP synthesis (see the right panel of Table 1).

IRVSEₜ generates torsional work by selecting stable twist in a multiply periodic environment.

IRVSEₜ on a torus [6]→ Golden helix → torsional conformon

(Torque × angle; rotational strain)

4. The Unified Mapping

The two dichotomies now align cleanly:

Table 2. Two kinds of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment).

The logic of IRVSE is unchanged (see Figure 2).

What changes is the environment/topology, and with it, the form of stored energy.

5. Conceptual Payoff

This synthesis achieves several things at once:

Unifies geometry, energetics, and evolution Explains why translational conformons dominate 2-D processes Explains why torsional conformons dominate rotary catalysis Gives “Environment” (E in IRVSE) a precise physical meaning Naturally embeds ATP synthase within the IRVSE framework

In short:

Translational and torsional conformons are not competing ideas—they are the energetic tokens generated by IRVSE acting on different manifolds.

6. One-Sentence Summary (Reusable)

IRVSE executed on a plane generates Golden spirals and translational conformons, whereas IRVSE executed on a toroidal surface generates Golden helices and torsional conformons—the same generative logic producing different energetic currencies under different geometric constraints.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2025). Geometry of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[2] Ji, S. (2025). Two Kinds of Conformations: Translational and Torsional. https://622622.substack.com/p/two-kinds-of-conformons-translational

[3] Golden spiral. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_spiral

[4] ATP synthase. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ATP_synthase

[5] Torus. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torus