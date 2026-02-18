Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

One of the most persistent confusions in the foundations of physics concerns the meaning of time symmetry breaking.[1, 5]

Physicists frequently speak of processes being “irreversible,” “time-asymmetric,” or “entropy-producing,” often as though these notions were interchangeable. From the standpoint of thermodynamics and dynamical theory, however, they are not the same thing.

A careful distinction reveals that two fundamentally different kinds of time asymmetry may exist.

1. Time Symmetry at the Level of Equations

Most fundamental equations of physics — including the Schrödinger equation [2]— possess time-reversal symmetry.

If

the mathematical structure of the law remains valid.

This symmetry means:

The equations themselves do not define a preferred direction of time

Forward and backward evolutions are formally admissible

No intrinsic thermodynamic arrow is required

Importantly, this is a statement about mathematics, not physical events.

2. Formal (Non-Thermodynamic) Time Symmetry Breaking

Time symmetry can be broken without invoking entropy, heat, or dissipation.[3]

This occurs when:

Boundary conditions select one class of solutions

Only certain processes become physically realizable

The asymmetry is logical or structural rather than thermodynamic

Here, the underlying equations remain symmetric, but actualized outcomes are not.

This form of asymmetry may be called:

Formal (or mathematical) time symmetry breaking

No entropy production is logically required.

3. Ruth Kastner’s RTI as Formal Symmetry Breaking

In the Relativistic Transactional Interpretation (RTI):

Microscopic dynamics are time-symmetric

Emitters and absorbers participate symmetrically

Actualized transactions break symmetry

Crucially, the symmetry breaking arises from transaction selection, not from energy dissipation.

The asymmetry is therefore:

Ontological

Boundary-condition-dependent

Not defined in thermodynamic state variables

Entropy change is neither required nor fundamental to the mechanism.

RTI thus exemplifies formal time symmetry breaking.

4. Physical (Thermodynamic) Time Symmetry Breaking

A very different situation occurs in systems governed by thermodynamics.

In non-isolated systems (closed or open):

determines spontaneity. [3]

Irreversibility now emerges from:

Energy exchange with environment

Dissipation of free energy [3]

Entropy production or export (in isolated systems)

Free-energy reduction [3]

Time asymmetry is inseparable from thermodynamic directionality.

This may be called:

Physical (thermodynamic) time symmetry breaking

Unlike the formal case, it is intrinsically tied to energetic flows.

5. Why Entropy Alone Is Not the Driver

Thermodynamics makes a crucial distinction:

Isolated systems → spontaneity governed by entropy increase [4]

Non-isolated systems → governed by free-energy reduction [3]

Thus entropy production is not universally the arrow of time.

Free energy already embeds entropy:

Irreversibility is fundamentally energetic.

6. Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI) as Physical Symmetry Breaking

In the Saddle-Point Interpretation (SPI):

Events occur on mixed-curvature free-energy surfaces

Saddle points represent instability boundaries

Transitions require dissipation of free energy

Symmetry breaking is not merely selectional but stabilization-driven.

The direction of events is determined by:

Entropy may:

Increase (in isolated systems) [4]

Remain constant

Decrease locally (in non-isolated systems)

depending on mechanistic details.

But free energy must decrease in all non-isolated systems.

SPI therefore exemplifies physical (thermodynamic) time symmetry breaking (because SPI applies to non-isolated systems).

7. Two Distinct Arrows of Time [5]

We may therefore distinguish:

Formal Time Asymmetry

Arises from solution selection

No necessary entropy production

Compatible with time-symmetric laws

Example: RTI

Thermodynamic Time Asymmetry

Arises from free-energy dissipation

Inherently irreversible

Requires system–environment coupling

Example: SPI-style dynamics

8. Why This Distinction Matters

Many foundational puzzles arise from conflating:

Mathematical/Formal reversibility

with

Physical/Thermodynamic irreversibility

These belong to different explanatory layers.

Failure to separate them produces paradoxes that are conceptual rather than physical.

9. A Broader Scientific Perspective

Across physics, chemistry, and biology:

Selection processes need not be dissipative

Stabilization processes are almost always

Quantum measurement, chemical reactions, and biological organization may involve different combinations of these mechanisms.

Recognizing multiple forms of time asymmetry may dissolve long-standing debates rather than deepen them.

10. Closing Thought

Time symmetry breaking is not a single phenomenon.

It may arise from:

Logical structure

Boundary conditions

Energetic flows

Dissipative stabilization

Distinguishing these mechanisms may be essential for a coherent cross-disciplinary science of reality.

References:

