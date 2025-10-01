Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

October 1, 2025

How do fleeting quantum sparks give rise to the slow rhythms of the human mind? Two complementary theories propose different bridges across this time gap.

1. The Puzzle of Consciousness

Quantum events inside living matter occur in unimaginably brief flashes—on the order of 10⁻¹³ seconds (a ten-trillionth of a second). Meanwhile, the brain’s neural dynamics unfold in the much slower realm of 10⁻⁶ seconds (a millionth of a second).

If quantum mechanics plays a role in consciousness, how can such fast processes be linked with such slow ones?

Recently, two approaches have emerged:

Dr. Anita Goel (Essentia Foundation, 2025) emphasizes extending the lifespan of quantum events.

Dr. Sungchul Ji (Substack, 2025) emphasizes coupling fast and slow processes through a universal physical principle.

2. Anita Goel’s Proposal: Stretching Quantum Time

Key Mechanism : Biology has ways to prolong quantum coherence from ~10⁻¹³ seconds to ~10⁻⁷ seconds.

Why This Matters : At ~10⁻⁷ seconds, quantum events begin to overlap with slow molecular conformational changes (~10⁻⁶ s), making them biologically relevant.

Analogy : Imagine slowing down a hummingbird’s wings so the human eye can finally follow them. Quantum states “linger” long enough to sync with biology.

Implication: Consciousness is possible because quantum states don’t vanish instantly; they persist long enough to influence neurons and molecules.

3. Sungchul Ji’s Proposal: The Principle of Slow and Fast Processes (GFCP)

Key Mechanism : Instead of stretching quantum events, Ji proposes that fast quantum flickers and slow neural oscillations meet at saddle points where they couple. This is called the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP) , also known as the Principle of Slow and Fast Processes (PSFP) .

New Concept : Each conscious moment is a “conscion” —a finite-lived dissipative structure, like a flickering flame that exists only while energy flows through it.

Analogy : Instead of slowing the hummingbird, build a special camera that captures both the blur of fast wings and the rhythm of slow motion, fusing them into one picture.

Implication: Consciousness arises from the continual selection and stabilization of fleeting patterns at the interface of quantum sparks and neural waves.

4. Comparing the Two Approaches

5. Complementary, Not Competing

Both theories agree:

Quantum mechanics is indispensable to consciousness.

Classical neurobiology alone cannot explain the mind.

Where they differ is in the engineering of the bridge:

Dr. Goel extends the quantum lifetime.

Dr. Ji stabilizes fleeting events at fast–slow junctions.

In fact, the two ideas may work together: biology might both prolong coherence somewhat and exploit coupling at saddle points.

6. The Big Picture for Non-Experts

Think of consciousness as a dance of sparks and waves:

Quantum sparks : ultrafast, ephemeral flashes.

Neural waves : slower, rhythmic oscillations.

Goel’s View : Keep the sparks alive long enough to ignite the waves.

Ji’s View: Sparks and waves meet at the shoreline, where new conscious moments are born.

Either way, consciousness emerges not from stillness but from dynamic interplay—where the quantum and neural worlds collide.

🔗 Watch Dr. Goel’s talk: Essentia Foundation YouTube

🔗 Read Dr. Ji’s Substack essay: Conscio-Genesis, Enzyme Catalysis, and Quantum Processes

📌 One Sentence Takeaway:

Consciousness is neither purely quantum nor purely neural—it is born where quantum sparks and neural waves touch.