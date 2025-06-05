Two Triangles of Knowing: Bohm’s Implicate Order and the Geometry of Reality.

What if Reality reveals itself not just through science, but also through revelation? Not just through energy and information, but also through meaning and self-knowing?



Welcome to The Geometry of Reality, where we continue our exploration of a new metaphysical framework that unites quantum physics, philosophy, and theoretical biology.



In today’s post, we investigate a powerful convergence between David Bohm’s vision of the universe and the triadic structure of the Geometry of Reality (GOR). In particular, we will explore how two commutative triangles—called Ontology and Epistemology—capture two different yet equally valid pathways by which the Universe knows itself.

Two Triangles, One Reality

Take a moment to study the table and hand-drawn diagram below.

What you see is not just a schematic—it’s a dual map of knowledge and being:



• The Ontology Triangle represents how Reality unfolds through natural processes—from the Multiverse to the Gnergonic Universe via the Gnergitonic Universe, driven by the engine of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variation and Selection by Environment).

• The Epistemology Triangle mirrors this pathway but charts how we come to know—through intuition, insight, and a higher-order mapping labeled L, a “Shelleyan transformation” from knowing to self-knowing.



Both triangles are commutative: different paths, same destination.

Bohm’s Implicate Order: A Hidden Common Ground

In the 1980s, physicist David Bohm proposed the idea of the Implicate Order—a deep, hidden ground of reality from which all observable phenomena emerge. He viewed this order as:



• Non-local,

• Structurally generative, and

• Rich with “in-formation”—not in the Shannon sense, but as formative energy embedded within the very fabric of the cosmos.



In the Geometry of Reality, we identify this same role with the Multiverse, positioned at the XYZ-axis origin, from which flow:



• Energy (X-axis),

• Information (Y-axis), and

• Consciousness/Spirit (Z-axis).



This leads to a powerful synthesis:



Bohm’s Implicate Order ≈ GOR’s Multiverse

Bohm’s In-formation ≈ Mapping h in GOR (Information flow via entanglement)



In both frameworks, the origin is not material but meaningful—an implicate source that contains within it all potential forms of reality and knowing.

Cognition and Revelation as Commutative Processes

What distinguishes the Ontology and Epistemology triangles is not their start point, but their middle mappings and final end point:

Here, the Geometry of Reality offers a dual theory of truth:

• One rooted in natural science and observation,

• The other in introspection, intuition, and spiritual insight.



Both are valid. Both are real. And both can be entangled, as suggested by mapping h—the non-local channel through which information flows between levels of reality.

Shelleyan Transformation: From Winter to Spring

The Geometry of Reality introduces a unique concept: the ‘Shelleyan transformation’, represented by the arrow L, defined as a lifting from gnergons (Energy + Information) to gnergitons (Energy + Information + Consciousness).



Inspired by the poet Shelley’s timeless line:



“If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind?”



This transformation is not just poetic. It expresses the natural lifting of understanding from complexity to coherence, from raw perception to meaningful insight, from data to revelation.

A Unified Vision: GOR and Bohmian Cosmology

This new metaphysical synthesis allows us to map key concepts across domains:

What emerges is a Geometry of Knowing and Being—a structure where science and spirituality are not rivals, but reflections of a more profound, triadic unity.

Closing Reflection

The Geometry of Reality suggests that the universe is not only self-organizing—it is also self-knowing; We are living in a Self-Knowing Universe [1].



And we, as sentient beings embedded within it, can access this knowledge not only through equations and experiments, but also through insight, symbol, and spirit.



Science is a path.

Revelation is a path.

And Reality is large enough for both.

Reference:

[1] Ji, S. (1991). A Biological Model of the Universe: The Shillongator. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. Pp. 152-163, 230-237.