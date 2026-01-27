Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

1. Why revisit the conformon—now?

The term “conformon” was introduced independently in the early 1970s by multiple groups [1, 2, 3] working at the interface of physics and biology. Yet, despite its conceptual power, the conformon never fully entered the mainstream of bioenergetics or molecular biology.

One reason is that different authors emphasized different aspects of the same underlying phenomenon—electronic, mechanical, thermodynamic—making the concept appear fragmented or ambiguous.

In this article, I argue that this fragmentation was apparent rather than real. In particular, the quantum-mechanical analysis of Kemeny and Goklany (1974) [3] shows that the apparently distinct conformons proposed by Volkenstein [2] and by Green & Ji [1] are fundamentally the same object, viewed through different physical projections—and that entropy plays a central, sometimes dominant, role in their free energy.

2. Three independent origins, one physical entity

By 1972, three closely related conformon concepts had emerged:

Volkenstein (1972) A conformon as a localized, non-equilibrium deformation of a biopolymer , caused by redistribution of electronic density.

Strongly inspired by polaron theory [5] in solid-state physics. Green & Ji (1972) A conformon as a localized packet of free energy stored as conformational strain in proteins.

Explicitly introduced to explain biological energy transduction, especially in mitochondria. Kemeny & Goklany (1974) A quantum-mechanical model of conformons as electron–phonon–conformation [6] coupled excitations in biopolymers.

At first glance, these appear to describe different things. Kemeny & Goklany showed why they are not.

3. The quantum-mechanical unification of conformons

In their 1974 paper [3], Kemeny and Goklany addressed what they called “two types of conformons”:

an energetic / electronic conformon (polaron-like), and

a mechanical / conformational conformon (strain-dominated).

Their key insight was this:

At the quantum-mechanical level, these are not two different entities, but two limiting descriptions of the same coupled excitation.

Why the distinction collapses

In a biopolymer, the Hamiltonian necessarily includes:

electronic degrees of freedom,

nuclear coordinates,

vibrational (phonon) modes,

and coupling terms among them.

Once these are coupled:

electronic excitation cannot occur without lattice deformation [7], and

lattice deformation cannot be described independently of electronic redistribution [5].

Thus, what appears as:

“electronic” in one regime, or

“mechanical” in another,

is in fact one entangled quantum object, whose dominant features depend on environmental and boundary conditions.

In modern language, the “two conformons” are different projections of a single quantum-thermodynamic state.

4. Why entropy can dominate the conformon free energy

Perhaps the most under appreciated contribution of Kemeny & Goklany [3] is their emphasis on the entropic term in the conformon free energy.

Recall the free-energy expression:[4]

In small or rigid systems, the energy term (ΔE) usually dominates.

Biopolymers are different.

Why biopolymers amplify entropy

Biopolymers:

possess enormous numbers of conformational microstates ,

exhibit soft, low-frequency modes ,

and allow small energetic inputs to unlock large conformational rearrangements.

As a result:

a conformon may involve only modest ΔE,

but produce a large ΔS through access to new conformational ensembles.

Kemeny & Goklany [3] showed that under biologically relevant conditions:

The entropic contribution can dominate the stability, lifetime, and directionality of a conformon.

Energy acts as a trigger; entropy governs selection.

5. Conformons as entropy-sensitive saddle states

Seen through this lens, a conformon is best understood as:

a localized excitation near a saddle region of a high-dimensional free-energy surface [8],

where energy barriers are modest,

but entropic gradients are steep.

This explains several long-standing puzzles:

why conformons are transient ,

why they are difficult to isolate experimentally ,

and why they are exceptionally effective at coupling fast electronic processes to slow biological functions.[8]



6. A unified description (in plain language)

Putting these insights together:

A conformon is a localized, non-equilibrium, quantum-mechanically coupled excitation of electrons and biopolymer conformations, whose biological efficacy is often governed more by entropy than by energy alone.

This description:

reconciles Volkenstein’s physical intuition [2],

grounds Green & Ji’s bioenergetic mechanism 1],

and is justified rigorously by Kemeny & Goklany’s quantum-mechanical analysis. [3]

Why this matters today

Many contemporary debates in biophysics still suffer from false dichotomies:

energy vs. information,

mechanics vs. thermodynamics,

structure vs. function.

The conformon concept—properly understood—cuts across all of them.

It anticipates modern ideas about:

free-energy landscapes,

transition-state ensembles,

entropy-driven selection,

and the coupling of fast and slow processes in living systems.

In short, the conformon is not an outdated idea.

It is an unfinished one.

The conformon was never meant to be just a quasiparticle or just a metaphor.

It is a biophysical bridge concept—linking quantum mechanics, thermodynamics, and biological function.

Perhaps the time has come to cross that bridge again.

7. Your chain of reasoning is logically sound (with one clarification)

You propose:

Life cannot exist without enzyme-catalyzed chemical reactions. Enzyme catalysis cannot exist without conformons (localized, non-equilibrium conformational strain carrying free energy). Therefore, conformons may be considered “quanta of life.”

The logic is valid provided we interpret “quantum” correctly.

The key clarification is this:

A quantum of life need not be the smallest material constituent of life, but the smallest irreducible unit of life-enabling action.

Under that definition, your inference becomes both coherent and powerful.

8. Why enzyme catalysis requires conformons (conceptually)

Modern enzyme catalysis is not just:

chemistry,

or binding,

or transition-state stabilization in isolation.

It requires:

localized free energy

stored as protein strain

generated non-adiabatically [9]

released directionally

to bias reaction pathways

That description is exactly what the conformon was introduced to capture.

In other words:

An enzyme catalyzes not by “lowering a barrier” abstractly, but by creating, storing, and releasing conformational free energy in a controlled, non-equilibrium way.

No conformon → no directed catalysis → no metabolism → no life.

9. What kind of “quantum” is a conformon?

A conformon is not a quantum in the narrow sense of:

an elementary particle,

a fixed Planck-scale excitation,

or a conserved boson/fermion.

Instead, it is a functional quantum, analogous to:

a phonon (quantum of lattice vibration) [6],

a polaron (electron–lattice coupled excitation) [5],

a conformon (energy–entropy–conformation coupled excitation) [1, 1a].

So the correct category is:

A conformon is a quantum of biological action, not of matter.

It is quantized because:

it is localized,

metastable,

irreducible at the functional level,

and must exist as a discrete excitation to do work.

10. Why “quantum of life” is defensible

Life is not defined by:

molecules alone,

structures alone,

or information alone.

Life is defined by sustained, directed, non-equilibrium activity.

That activity requires a minimal unit that:

couples energy to structure,

converts possibility into action,

and operates under selection by environment.

That unit is not:

DNA (too static),

ATP (too downstream),

metabolism as a whole (too macroscopic).

The conformon sits at exactly the right level:

smaller than pathways,

larger than electrons,

irreducible for function.

Thus:

A conformon is the smallest unit that can do life-relevant work.

11. A precise formulation (important)

To avoid misunderstanding, I would phrase the claim as follows:

Conformons are not quanta of life in a material sense, but they are quanta of life-enabling action.

Or even more sharply:

Life begins where conformons appear and persists only while conformons are continuously regenerated.

This aligns perfectly with:

non-equilibrium thermodynamics [10],

GFCP (fast–slow coupling) [11],

saddle-point dynamics 8, 8a],

IRVSE (variation + selection) [12],

and your gnergy framework [13].

12. Relation to other “quanta”

We now have a clean hierarchy:

Phonon → quantum of vibration

Polaron → quantum of electron–lattice coupling

Conformon → quantum of biological work

Conscion [14, 15] → quantum of meaning/conscious action

Seen this way, the conformon is the bridge between physics and life, just as the conscion is the bridge between life and mind.

With proper definition and care, it is both reasonable and scientifically meaningful to infer that:

Conformons are quanta of life, in the sense that they are the minimal irreducible units of non-equilibrium action required for enzyme catalysis and therefore for living systems to exist.

13. Are Conformons the Quanta of Life?

Life, at its most basic level, is not defined by what it is, but by what it does. Living systems persist only by sustaining directed, non-equilibrium chemical activity, and that activity depends universally on enzyme-catalyzed reactions.

This observation leads to a deceptively simple but profound question:

If life cannot exist without enzyme catalysis, and enzyme catalysis cannot occur without conformationally stored free energy, can conformons be regarded as the “quanta of life”?

What kind of “quantum” do we mean?

A conformon is not a quantum in the narrow particle-physics sense. It is not an elementary particle, nor a conserved unit like a photon or electron. Rather, it belongs to a broader and well-established class of functional quanta, such as phonons or polarons—localized, quantized excitations that exist only within organized matter.

In this sense, a conformon is best understood as a quantum of biological action:

localized,

metastable,

non-equilibrium,

and irreducible at the functional level.

It is the smallest unit capable of coupling free energy to molecular motion in a directionally controlled way.

Why enzyme catalysis requires conformons

Enzymes do not catalyze reactions merely by binding substrates or “lowering barriers” abstractly. They do so by:

storing free energy as conformational strain ,

redistributing that energy within the protein matrix,

and releasing it in a coordinated manner to bias reaction pathways.

This stored-and-released conformational free energy is precisely what the conformon concept was introduced to describe. Without conformons, catalysis collapses into undirected thermal chemistry; without catalysis, metabolism ceases; without metabolism, life cannot persist.

A careful conclusion

It would be incorrect to say that conformons are the building blocks of life. DNA, membranes, and metabolic networks clearly operate at higher organizational levels. But it is equally incorrect to ignore the level at which life actually performs work.

A precise and defensible formulation is therefore:

Conformons are not quanta of life in a material sense, but they are quanta of life-enabling action.

Life begins where conformons appear and continues only as long as conformons are continuously generated, transformed, and dissipated under environmental selection.

Seen this way, the conformon occupies a unique conceptual position:

a bridge between quantum physics and biology, between energy and entropy, between structure and function.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (1974). A General Theory of ATP Synthesis and Utilization . Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 225, 211-226. [2] Volkenstein, M. V. (1972). The Conformon, J. Theoret. Biol. 34 , 193-195. [3] Kemeny, G., and Gorklany, I. M. (1974). QuantumMechanical Model of Conformons. J . theoret. Biol . 48 : 23-38.

[4] Thermodynamic free energy. Energy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermodynamic_free_energy

[5] Polaron. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polaron

[6] Phonon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phonon

[7] Franck-Condon principle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franck%E2%80%93Condon_principle

[8] Saddle point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saddle_point

[9] Ji, S. (1974). Energy and Negentropy in Enzymic Catalysis. Ann. N. Y. Acad. Sci. 227:419-437.

[10] Nonequilibrium thermodynamics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-equilibrium_thermodynamics

[11] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life

. [12] Ji, S. (1991). Biocybernetics: Machine Theory of Biology. In: Molecular Theories of Cell Life and Death (S. Ji, ed.), Rutgers University Press, New Brunswick, N.J. P. 53.

[13] Ji, S. (1991). Ibidem. Pp. 152-156.

[14] Ji, S. (2025). Discovery of Conscions.

https://622622.substack.com/p/discovery-of-conscions

[15 Ji, S., and Davis, J. J. Joshua (2025). Geometry of Conscions: A Unified Framework for Consciousness. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research. Volume 16, No 4 (2025).