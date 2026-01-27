Human RNA Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
14h

The entropy-dominance argument for conformons is beautifully articulated. I've seen similar patterns in protein folding simulations where modest energy shifts unlocked massive conformational spaces. The idea that conformons are saddle-region excitations rather than energy minima reframes alot of catalysis - explains why enzymes are so sensitive to temperature not just for kinetics but for entropic pathways. Had a debate once where somone argued all biology reduces to chemistry, missed this whole layer.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sungchul Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture