What Is Peace?
A Triadic Resolution of the Shalom Debate
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology
Rutgers University
Abstract
What is “peace”? Is it merely the absence of conflict, or does it signify a deeper state of wholeness often referred to as shalom? Recent discussions among scholars and thinkers reveal that this question is not merely semantic but reflects a deeper logical divide.
This article proposes that the debate arises from a failure to distinguish between two fundamentally different types of propositions: those whose truth can be assigned (S4) and those that resist truth assignment (S5). By embedding this distinction within the Truth Value Landscape [3a] and the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [3], we show that “peace” and “shalom” occupy different logical domains. Their apparent conflict dissolves when viewed as complementary projections of a deeper triadic structure.
1. The Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF)
I have long been fascinated by the Galois theory [8] that all quartic (4) polynomial equations can be solved in radicals, but not certain quintic (5) polynomial equations (see Row 2 of Table 120 below) This fascination was rekindled the other day when I was looking at the difference between the tetrahedron (4) and the hypertetrahedron, also called the pentachoron or 5-cell (5) (see Rows 1 and 2 of Table 120 below). Although I do not have any mathematical or logical proof, I came up with the intuitive idea that the 4-to-5 transition observed in Rows 1 and 2 of Table 120 can be extended beyond geometry and algebra, as indicated in Rows 3 through 12 of Table 120. ‘Gnergetics’ is defined as the study of the complementary union of information (gn-) and energy (-ergetics), and ‘Gnergitonics’ is the study of the complementary union of information (gn-), energy (-erg-), and spirituality (-itonics). These terms are defined in the legend to Figure 1 of [3].
2. The Problem: When One Word Means Two Different Things
In contemporary discourse, the word peace is used in at least two distinct ways:
Peace as absence of conflict
Peace as wholeness, harmony, or fulfillment (shalom) [1]
These two meanings are often treated as equivalent—or worse, as mutually exclusive. This leads to confusion and disagreement even among thoughtful participants.
But the real issue is deeper:
These two meanings belong to fundamentally different regions of the logical landscape. ( see Row 12 of Table 120)
3. The Truth Value Landscape
In The Geometry of Truth [1a], I introduced a distinction between two classes of propositions:
S4 Propositions (Truth-Assignable) (see the second column of Table 120)
Empirically testable or operationally definable
Admit degrees of truth (0 → 1)
Examples:
“Violence has decreased in society.”
“Meditation reduces stress.”
S5 Propositions (Non-Assignable)(see the third column of Table 120)
Transcend empirical or logical verification
Resist stable truth assignment
Examples:
“All spiritual traditions converge on one reality.”
“Ultimate harmony exists.”
This distinction provides a powerful lens for analyzing debates about peace.
4. Two Meanings of Peace
(A) Peace as Absence of Conflict (S4)
This is the operational definition used in politics, sociology, and law:
Measurable (e.g., war frequency, crime rates)
Enforceable (through institutions and laws)
Testable
✔ Truth-assignable
✔ Scientific
(B) Shalom as Wholeness (S5)
This is the existential and spiritual meaning:
Harmony of life across generations
Integration of love, truth, and right action
Fulfillment of being
✖ Not directly measurable
✖ Not reducible to empirical terms
5. Why the Debate Persists
The debate continues because participants unconsciously shift between these two meanings.
This leads to what I have called:
False Disjunction Bias (FDB) [2]
The error of treating two related concepts as mutually exclusive when they are not.
Examples:
“Peace is only absence of conflict”
“Peace must be spiritual wholeness”
Both statements are incomplete because they collapse a triadic reality into a dyad.
6. A Triadic Resolution
Using the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [3] and the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [4], we can resolve the confusion.
Peace / Shalom as a Triad
7. The Missing Link: Coordination Dynamics
The key question is:
How are S4 and S5 connected?
The answer lies in what is known as coordination dynamics:[5, 6]
Fast processes (e.g., emotions, decisions)
Slow processes (e.g., cultural evolution, biological reproduction)
Mediated by underlying mechanisms (e.g., IRVSE) (defined in the legend to Figure 2 in [3])
Through this process:
S5 values (love, wholeness)
→ are projected into
S4 realities (laws, institutions, behaviors)
8. A Deeper Insight: Peace Requires Life
An important critique raised in the discussion is that peace without reproduction or generative continuity becomes:
Stasis — thermodynamic equilibrium — the end of life
This is a profound observation.
It suggests that:
S4 peace alone → can lead to sterility
S5 shalom → requires ongoing generative processes
Thus:
True peace is not static—it is dynamically sustained through life, reproduction, and evolution.
9. Science, Philosophy, and Mysticism
The triadic framework clarifies why these domains often talk past one another:
Each is valid—but incomplete on its own.
10. Conclusion: Peace as a Projection of a Higher Reality
The debate over peace and shalom is not merely semantic. It reflects a deeper structure of reality itself.
Peace (S4) is measurable and necessary
Shalom (S5) [1] is meaningful and ultimate
They are not competitors but complementary projections [7] of a deeper triadic reality.
Peace without shalom is empty.
Shalom without peace is ungrounded.
True peace emerges only when both are integrated.
Epilogue: Toward a Geometry of Living Reality
In the Geometry of Reality [3], all such dualities resolve into triads.
Peace is not a static condition but a dynamic equilibrium—a living process sustained by the interplay of:
matter (structure),
mind (values), and
spirit (meaning).
In this sense:
Shalom is not the absence of conflict—it is the presence of a living, evolving harmony.
References:
[1] Shalom. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shalom
[2] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls
[3] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality
[3a] Ji, S. (2026). The Geometry of Truth: Why Some Spiritual Claims Are Decidable—and Others Are Not https://622622.substack.com/p/the-geometry-of-truth-why-some-spiritual
[4] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR
[5] Coordination Dynamics. https://en.everybodywiki.com/Coordination_Dynamics
[6] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 554-559. Coordination dynamics.
[7] Ji, S. (1995). Complementarism: A Biology-Based Philosophical Framework to Integrate Western Science and Eastern Tao, In: Psychotherapy East and West: Integration of Psychotherapies, Korean Academy of Psychotherapists, 178-23 Sungbuk-dong, Songbuk-ku, Seoul 136-020, Korea, pp. 517-548. http://www.conformon.net/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/Complementarism_1995_ Proceedings2.pdf
[8] Galois. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%89variste_Galois