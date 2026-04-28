Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

What is “peace”? Is it merely the absence of conflict, or does it signify a deeper state of wholeness often referred to as shalom? Recent discussions among scholars and thinkers reveal that this question is not merely semantic but reflects a deeper logical divide.

This article proposes that the debate arises from a failure to distinguish between two fundamentally different types of propositions: those whose truth can be assigned (S 4 ) and those that resist truth assignment (S 5 ). By embedding this distinction within the Truth Value Landscape [3a] and the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [3], we show that “peace” and “shalom” occupy different logical domains. Their apparent conflict dissolves when viewed as complementary projections of a deeper triadic structure.

1. The Simplicial Transformation Framework (STF)

I have long been fascinated by the Galois theory [8] that all quartic (4) polynomial equations can be solved in radicals, but not certain quintic (5) polynomial equations (see Row 2 of Table 120 below) This fascination was rekindled the other day when I was looking at the difference between the tetrahedron (4) and the hypertetrahedron, also called the pentachoron or 5-cell (5) (see Rows 1 and 2 of Table 120 below). Although I do not have any mathematical or logical proof, I came up with the intuitive idea that the 4-to-5 transition observed in Rows 1 and 2 of Table 120 can be extended beyond geometry and algebra, as indicated in Rows 3 through 12 of Table 120. ‘Gnergetics’ is defined as the study of the complementary union of information (gn-) and energy (-ergetics), and ‘Gnergitonics’ is the study of the complementary union of information (gn-), energy (-erg-), and spirituality (-itonics). These terms are defined in the legend to Figure 1 of [3].

2. The Problem: When One Word Means Two Different Things

In contemporary discourse, the word peace is used in at least two distinct ways:

Peace as absence of conflict

Peace as wholeness, harmony, or fulfillment (shalom) [1]

These two meanings are often treated as equivalent—or worse, as mutually exclusive. This leads to confusion and disagreement even among thoughtful participants.

But the real issue is deeper:

These two meanings belong to fundamentally different regions of the logical landscape. ( see Row 12 of Table 120)

3. The Truth Value Landscape

In The Geometry of Truth [1a], I introduced a distinction between two classes of propositions:

S 4 Propositions (Truth-Assignable) (see the second column of Table 120)

Empirically testable or operationally definable

Admit degrees of truth (0 → 1)

Examples: “Violence has decreased in society.” “Meditation reduces stress.”



S 5 Propositions (Non-Assignable)(see the third column of Table 120)

Transcend empirical or logical verification

Resist stable truth assignment

Examples: “All spiritual traditions converge on one reality.” “Ultimate harmony exists.”



This distinction provides a powerful lens for analyzing debates about peace.

4. Two Meanings of Peace

(A) Peace as Absence of Conflict (S 4 )

This is the operational definition used in politics, sociology, and law:

Measurable (e.g., war frequency, crime rates)

Enforceable (through institutions and laws)

Testable

✔ Truth-assignable

✔ Scientific

(B) Shalom as Wholeness (S 5 )

This is the existential and spiritual meaning:

Harmony of life across generations

Integration of love, truth, and right action

Fulfillment of being

✖ Not directly measurable

✖ Not reducible to empirical terms

5. Why the Debate Persists

The debate continues because participants unconsciously shift between these two meanings.

This leads to what I have called:

False Disjunction Bias (FDB) [2]

The error of treating two related concepts as mutually exclusive when they are not.

Examples:

“Peace is only absence of conflict”

“Peace must be spiritual wholeness”

Both statements are incomplete because they collapse a triadic reality into a dyad.

6. A Triadic Resolution

Using the Geometry of Reality (GOR) [3] and the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [4], we can resolve the confusion.

Peace / Shalom as a Triad

7. The Missing Link: Coordination Dynamics

The key question is:

How are S 4 and S 5 connected?

The answer lies in what is known as coordination dynamics:[5, 6]

Fast processes (e.g., emotions, decisions)

Slow processes (e.g., cultural evolution, biological reproduction)

Mediated by underlying mechanisms (e.g., IRVSE) (defined in the legend to Figure 2 in [3])

Through this process:

S5 values (love, wholeness)

→ are projected into

S4 realities (laws, institutions, behaviors)

8. A Deeper Insight: Peace Requires Life

An important critique raised in the discussion is that peace without reproduction or generative continuity becomes:

Stasis — thermodynamic equilibrium — the end of life

This is a profound observation.

It suggests that:

S 4 peace alone → can lead to sterility

S 5 shalom → requires ongoing generative processes

Thus:

True peace is not static—it is dynamically sustained through life, reproduction, and evolution.

9. Science, Philosophy, and Mysticism

The triadic framework clarifies why these domains often talk past one another:

Each is valid—but incomplete on its own.

10. Conclusion: Peace as a Projection of a Higher Reality

The debate over peace and shalom is not merely semantic. It reflects a deeper structure of reality itself.

Peace (S 4 ) is measurable and necessary

Shalom (S 5 ) [1] is meaningful and ultimate

They are not competitors but complementary projections [7] of a deeper triadic reality.

Peace without shalom is empty.

Shalom without peace is ungrounded.

True peace emerges only when both are integrated.

Epilogue: Toward a Geometry of Living Reality

In the Geometry of Reality [3], all such dualities resolve into triads.

Peace is not a static condition but a dynamic equilibrium—a living process sustained by the interplay of:

matter (structure),

mind (values), and

spirit (meaning).

In this sense:

Shalom is not the absence of conflict—it is the presence of a living, evolving harmony.

References:

[1] Shalom. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shalom

[2] Ji, S. (2025). Avoiding Two Subtle Logical Pitfalls: False Disjunction Bias and Cherry-Picking https://622622.substack.com/p/avoiding-two-subtle-logical-pitfalls

[3] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[3a] Ji, S. (2026). The Geometry of Truth: Why Some Spiritual Claims Are Decidable—and Others Are Not https://622622.substack.com/p/the-geometry-of-truth-why-some-spiritual

[4] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey. Pp. 377-373. ITR

[5] Coordination Dynamics. https://en.everybodywiki.com/Coordination_Dynamics

[6] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 554-559. Coordination dynamics.

[7] Ji, S. (1995). Complementarism: A Biology-Based Philosophical Framework to Integrate Western Science and Eastern Tao, In: Psychotherapy East and West: Integration of Psychotherapies, Korean Academy of Psychotherapists, 178-23 Sungbuk-dong, Songbuk-ku, Seoul 136-020, Korea, pp. 517-548. http://www.conformon.net/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/Complementarism_1995_ Proceedings2.pdf

[8] Galois. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%89variste_Galois