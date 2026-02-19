Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey

Modern physics and chemistry are saturated with paired oppositions:

reversible vs irreversible

open vs closed

heat vs work

entropy vs energy

microscopic vs macroscopic

These dichotomies are pedagogically convenient. They are also dangerous.

A recurring source of confusion in physicochemical reasoning arises when inherently triadic thermodynamic structures are compressed into dyadic categories. The result is not merely semantic imprecision — it produces conceptual paradoxes, misinterpretations of irreversibility, and persistent debates about the nature of physical reality.

Let us examine why.

1. The First Hidden Triad: Types of Thermodynamic Systems

Thermodynamics does not fundamentally classify systems as simply “open

” or “closed.” The orthodox classification is triadic:

Collapsing this into an open–closed dichotomy quietly merges closed and isolated systems, despite their radically different physical behaviors, as evident in Table 1.

Why does this matter?

Because the laws governing entropy, free energy, and irreversibility depend on which class is being discussed.

· Entropy increase is strictly defined for isolated systems · Free-energy minimization governs closed or open systems

Failure to preserve the triad creates false paradoxes, such as:

“Entropy always increases — yet living systems become more ordered.”

No contradiction exists. The classification was wrong.

2. Entropy Change vs Entropy Production: A Crucial Distinction

Another persistent confusion arises from treating entropy as if it were a single quantity.

This is again a triadic structure:

(1) entropy change of systome

(2) entropy exchange between system and environment

(3) entropy production within system

Ignoring this distinction leads to incorrect conclusions such as:



“Entropy decreases as impossible.”

____________________________________________ __________

3. Heat Is Not Destiny: Enthalpy vs. Entropy Production

Chemical rections are often described dyadically:



exothermic s. endothermic

This relation is frequently misremembered or misinterpreted.

Crucially:

Enthalpy change ≠ entropy production (because of T)

Endothermic reactions can be spontaneous

Exothermic reactions can be non-spontaneous

The sign of heat flow does not determine irreversibility.

4. The Arrow of Time: Entropy vs Free Energy

Introductory narratives often equate the arrow of time with entropy increase.

But real physical systems are rarely isolated.

For open or driven systems, temporal asymmetry correlates more directly with:

— the dissipation of free energy.

Thus:

Isolated systems → entropy constraint dominates

Non-isolated systems → free-energy dissipation governs dynamics

Ignoring this distinction produces conceptual distortions about irreversibility [2, 3], measurement, and biological organization [4].

5. Why Dyadic Thinking Is So Seductive

Binary oppositions are cognitively simple. Nature is not.

Many thermodynamic quantities describe relationships among:

system

environment

constraints

fluxes

state variables

These relationships are rarely reducible to pairs.

Triadic structures (i.e., systome = system + environment) naturally arise because physical processes involve:

✔ internal dynamics

✔ boundary exchange

✔ irreversible production

Compressing them into dyads hides mechanisms.

6. Consequences for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Conceptual compression leads to:

Misinterpretation of entropy laws

Confusion about irreversibility

False contradictions in self-organization [5]

Misleading debates about time symmetry [2, 3]

Errors in understanding measurement processes

Many long-standing puzzles are not failures of mathematics but failures of categorical structure.

7. A More Careful Principle

A safer guiding intuition is:

Thermodynamic reasoning is structurally triadic. (i.e., isolated, closed, or open)

Apparent paradoxes often arise when triadic relations are forced into dyadic language (i.e., open and closed).

This observation is neither mystical nor speculative — it is embedded directly in the mathematical architecture of nonequilibrium thermodynamics [8].

8. Final Reflection

Scientific revolutions are often triggered not by new data but by new distinctions.

Thermodynamics quietly teaches that:

entropy change ≠ entropy production

heat flow ≠ irreversibility

isolated ≠ closed

equilibrium ≠ stasis

When these distinctions are blurred, confusion is inevitable.

When preserved, many paradoxes dissolve.

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2018).The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter.World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey P. 24-27. System vs. Systome.

[2] Arrow of time. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arrow_of_time

[3] T-symmetry.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T-symmetry

[4] Biological organization.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biological_organisation

[5]Self-organization. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-o

[6] Ji, S. (2012). Principle of Self-Organization and Dissipative Structures. In: Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 69=80.

[7] Measurement problem. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Measurement_problem

[8] Non-equilibrium thermodynamics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-equilibrium_thermodynami