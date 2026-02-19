When Two Is Not Enough
Hidden Confusions from Dyadic Thinking in Thermodynamics
Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology, Rutgers University, Piscataway, New Jersey
Modern physics and chemistry are saturated with paired oppositions:
reversible vs irreversible
open vs closed
heat vs work
entropy vs energy
microscopic vs macroscopic
These dichotomies are pedagogically convenient. They are also dangerous.
A recurring source of confusion in physicochemical reasoning arises when inherently triadic thermodynamic structures are compressed into dyadic categories. The result is not merely semantic imprecision — it produces conceptual paradoxes, misinterpretations of irreversibility, and persistent debates about the nature of physical reality.
Let us examine why.
1. The First Hidden Triad: Types of Thermodynamic Systems
Thermodynamics does not fundamentally classify systems as simply “open
” or “closed.” The orthodox classification is triadic:
Collapsing this into an open–closed dichotomy quietly merges closed and isolated systems, despite their radically different physical behaviors, as evident in Table 1.
Why does this matter?
Because the laws governing entropy, free energy, and irreversibility depend on which class is being discussed.
· Entropy increase is strictly defined for isolated systems
· Free-energy minimization governs closed or open systems
Failure to preserve the triad creates false paradoxes, such as:
“Entropy always increases — yet living systems become more ordered.”
No contradiction exists. The classification was wrong.
2. Entropy Change vs Entropy Production: A Crucial Distinction
Another persistent confusion arises from treating entropy as if it were a single quantity.
This is again a triadic structure:
(1) entropy change of systome
(2) entropy exchange between system and environment
(3) entropy production within system
Ignoring this distinction leads to incorrect conclusions such as:
“Entropy decreases as impossible.”
3. Heat Is Not Destiny: Enthalpy vs. Entropy Production
Chemical rections are often described dyadically:
exothermic s. endothermic
This relation is frequently misremembered or misinterpreted.
Crucially:
Enthalpy change ≠ entropy production (because of T)
Endothermic reactions can be spontaneous
Exothermic reactions can be non-spontaneous
The sign of heat flow does not determine irreversibility.
4. The Arrow of Time: Entropy vs Free Energy
Introductory narratives often equate the arrow of time with entropy increase.
But real physical systems are rarely isolated.
For open or driven systems, temporal asymmetry correlates more directly with:
— the dissipation of free energy.
Thus:
Isolated systems → entropy constraint dominates
Non-isolated systems → free-energy dissipation governs dynamics
Ignoring this distinction produces conceptual distortions about irreversibility [2, 3], measurement, and biological organization [4].
5. Why Dyadic Thinking Is So Seductive
Binary oppositions are cognitively simple. Nature is not.
Many thermodynamic quantities describe relationships among:
system
environment
constraints
fluxes
state variables
These relationships are rarely reducible to pairs.
Triadic structures (i.e., systome = system + environment) naturally arise because physical processes involve:
✔ internal dynamics
✔ boundary exchange
✔ irreversible production
Compressing them into dyads hides mechanisms.
6. Consequences for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology
Conceptual compression leads to:
Misinterpretation of entropy laws
Confusion about irreversibility
False contradictions in self-organization [5]
Misleading debates about time symmetry [2, 3]
Errors in understanding measurement processes
Many long-standing puzzles are not failures of mathematics but failures of categorical structure.
7. A More Careful Principle
A safer guiding intuition is:
Thermodynamic reasoning is structurally triadic. (i.e., isolated, closed, or open)
Apparent paradoxes often arise when triadic relations are forced into dyadic language (i.e., open and closed).
This observation is neither mystical nor speculative — it is embedded directly in the mathematical architecture of nonequilibrium thermodynamics [8].
8. Final Reflection
Scientific revolutions are often triggered not by new data but by new distinctions.
Thermodynamics quietly teaches that:
entropy change ≠ entropy production
heat flow ≠ irreversibility
isolated ≠ closed
equilibrium ≠ stasis
When these distinctions are blurred, confusion is inevitable.
When preserved, many paradoxes dissolve.
References:
[1] Ji, S. (2018).The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter.World Scientific Publishing, New Jersey P. 24-27. System vs. Systome.
[2] Arrow of time. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arrow_of_time
[3] T-symmetry.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T-symmetry
[4] Biological organization.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biological_organisation
[5]Self-organization. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-o
[6] Ji, S. (2012). Principle of Self-Organization and Dissipative Structures. In: Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 69=80.
[7] Measurement problem. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Measurement_problem
[8] Non-equilibrium thermodynamics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-equilibrium_thermodynami