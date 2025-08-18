Human RNA Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael LeVesque's avatar
Michael LeVesque
9m

What an amazing and complete look at the subject. It is also remarkable. Thank you!

Yet, for some reason incomplete, not due to any research and writing here present but because it is a reflection of a male dominated reality we live in. Therefore through the ages it has fallen short in certain areas of reasoning and pronouncements since the absence of female reality is ignored. Taoism in some ways is more forgiving in its analysis of yin and does so in a more non-judgemental way.

What early humanity invoked was dualism which philosophically remains a narrow field of philosophy and a separate recognized reality. Along comes Christianity and it is made into an orthodoxy of rules and regulations while ignoring its Gnostic roots. Then we have biology and only due to the microscope are the tables turned. Some American Indigenous tribes recognized the female role and included female reality in the realms of prestige, judgement, and religion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sungchul Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture