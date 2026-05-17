Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

For more than a century, physicists have pursued a dream:

To write down a single mathematical equation capable of describing the entire universe.

This dream appears in many forms:

Einstein’s unified field theory,

quantum field theory,

string theory,

theories of quantum gravity,

and more recently in highly ambitious nonlinear cosmological models.

Underlying many of these efforts is the powerful framework of:

Lagrangian Mechanics

This mathematical formalism has been spectacularly successful in describing:

planetary motion,

electromagnetism,

quantum fields,

elementary particles,

and much of modern physics.

But an uncomfortable question remains:

Even if physicists someday discover the ultimate Lagrangian of the universe, would that equation actually explain life?

I increasingly suspect the answer may be:

No.

1. What Is a Lagrangian?

In classical physics, the behavior of a system is often derived from a quantity called the:

Lagrangian

Very roughly:

where:

T = kinetic energy,

V = potential energy.

Nature then evolves according to the:

Principle of Least Action

which states that physical systems follow paths minimizing (or extremizing) the action.

This framework is extraordinarily powerful.

It underlies:

Newtonian mechanics,

relativity,

quantum field theory,

Yang–Mills theory,

and much of modern cosmology.

2. The Chaoiton Idea

Paul Werbos [1] the fascinating concept of:

Chaoitons

These are highly organized nonlinear dynamical structures emerging from field equations governed by Lagrangian principles.

Roughly speaking:

chaoitons are organized dynamical patterns,

persistent nonlinear structures,

arising from complex field interactions.

The idea is deeply interesting because it suggests:

order can emerge naturally from nonlinear dynamics.

In this sense, chaoitons may help explain:

cosmic structures,

self-organizing patterns,

and perhaps aspects of complexity itself.

3. But There Is a Deep Problem

Most Lagrangian systems are fundamentally:

conservative,

reversible,

and energy-preserving.

This means they naturally describe:

isolated systems,

equilibrium dynamics,

and symmetry-preserving evolution.

Biology, however, is profoundly different.

Living systems are:

open,

dissipative,

irreversible,

and continuously exchanging energy and matter with their environments.

A living cell survives only because:

ATP is constantly hydrolyzed,

free energy is continuously dissipated,

and metabolism never stops.

When dissipation stops:

life stops.

This difference is absolutely fundamental.

4. The Missing Ingredient: Free-Energy Dissipation

Biology depends not merely on energy,

but on:

Free Energy Flow

Specifically:

That is:

Gibbs free energy must continuously decrease through dissipative processes.

This is central to:

metabolism,

oxidative phosphorylation [2],

protein dynamics,

cellular organization,

and biological self-maintenance.

Unlike a crystal:

a living organism cannot remain stable near thermodynamic equilibrium.

Life exists only because:

it continuously dissipates free energy.

5. Prigogine’s Critical Insight

Ilya Prigogine [7] recognized this distinction clearly.

He divided structures into two broad classes:

A crystal:

may persist in equilibrium.

A hurricane:

requires energy flow.

A living cell:

requires even more sophisticated dissipative organization.

Life therefore belongs to:

dissipative thermodynamics.

6. Why This Challenges the “Theory of Everything”

This leads to a profound possibility:

Equations of motion alone may not explain organization.

Traditional physics primarily explains:

motion,

trajectories,

conserved quantities,

and symmetries.

Biology additionally requires:

organization,

regulation,

persistence,

adaptation,

and coordinated dissipation.

These are not the same problem.

A universal Lagrangian may successfully describe:

all microscopic interactions,

while still failing to explain:

why living systems maintain organized existence.

7. The Difference Between Structure and Organization

This distinction is crucial.

A Lagrangian may generate:

patterns,

structures,

nonlinear dynamics,

and self-organizing trajectories.

But biology additionally requires:

Constructive Dissipation

That means:

energy flow must not merely exist,

but:

must be coordinated into functional organization.

This distinction lies at the heart of:

the Gnergy Principle of Organization (GPO) [3],

conformon theory [4],

and the Generalized Franck–Condon Principle (GFCP [5, 5a]

8. Fast and Slow Processes

Biological organization appears to emerge from coupling between:

fast quantum/electronic processes,

and:

slower conformational and organizational processes [6].

This coupling obeys the:

Franck–Condon Principle [5]

Electrons move extremely rapidly.

Atomic nuclei move much more slowly.

This fast–slow asymmetry generates:

metastability,

free-energy landscapes,

saddle-point dynamics [6],

and coordinated biological transitions.

Life may therefore arise not merely from equations of motion,

but from:

coordinated free-energy dissipation across multiple timescales.

9. Why Equilibrium Physics Alone Is Insufficient

This may explain why purely conservative physics struggles with biology.

Conservative systems:

preserve energy,

but do not naturally generate irreversible organization.

Living systems, however:

consume free energy,

export entropy,

maintain boundaries,

and preserve organization far from equilibrium.

Thus biology appears to require:

both equilibrium structures,

and:

dissipative structures simultaneously.

That is a far richer problem than traditional mechanics alone.

10. A New Possibility

This suggests a possible hierarchy:

In this view:

Lagrangian physics is necessary,

but:

insufficient.

Life may require an additional layer of:

irreversible organizational principles.

11. Beyond the “Theory of Everything”?

Perhaps the ultimate lesson is this:

A theory of motion is not automatically a theory of organization.

Physics has become extraordinarily successful at explaining:

what moves,

and how it moves.

Biology asks a different question:

How does organized existence persist despite constant dissipation?

That question may require:

thermodynamics,

information,

geometry,

and organizational principles

in addition to conventional equations of motion.

12. Conclusion

The concept of chaoitons proposed by Paul Werbos [1] is deeply interesting because it suggests that organized structures can emerge naturally from nonlinear Lagrangian dynamics.

But biology may require something more.

Living systems are not merely:

patterned,

or:

dynamically complex.

They are:

dissipative,

organizationally persistent,

and thermodynamically open.

Thus:

a universal Lagrangian may describe the dynamical substrate of reality,

while:

life itself may require additional principles governing constructive free-energy dissipation and organizational coordination [7].

If so, then the ultimate science of life may not emerge solely from:

equations of motion,

but from:

a deeper theory of organization itself [8].



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