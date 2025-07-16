The revised definitions clarify that C(C) captures observational complementarity: the OxPhos system exhibits either CM-type behavior or CoM-type behavior depending on experimental resolution.

C(S) now explicitly means the integrated total OxPhos mechanism combining both proton gradient and conformon-mediated pathways.

This structure respects the original 2012 definitions of complementarity and supplementarity [2] while aligning with the 5VCA table developed in the Substack post available at [1].

References:

[1] Ji, S. (2025). OxPhos Revisited: A Five-Dimensional Comparative Analysis of Chemiosmosis and Conformons. https://622622.substack.com/p/oxphos-revisited-a-five-dimensional

[2] Ji, S. (2012). Molecular Theory of the Living Cell: Concepts, Molecular Mechanisms, and Biomedical Applications. Springer, New York. Pp. 24-27.