Human RNA Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sungchul Ji's avatar
Sungchul Ji
3d

I found a typo in Table 1: Faggin's first name was misspelled as Zoltan. It should be Federico.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sungchul Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture