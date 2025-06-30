“The most robust truths are those discovered three times over by three different minds.”

(Ji & ChatGPT, 2025, paraphrasing Whewell and Peirce)

Abstract

We report an extraordinary ninefold convergence among contemporary thinkers—spanning cosmology, biology, philosophy, information theory, category theory, and consciousness studies—on a foundational triadic principle we call PSGIT: Phenomenology–Semiotics–Geometry Irreducible Triad. Each of the nine thinkers independently proposes a worldview that aligns with these three irreducible components of reality. This consilience offers not only mutual validation of their distinct approaches but also the outlines of a unifying metaphysical framework: a Unified Theory of Reality.

The PSGIT Principle

The PSGIT Triad consists of:

P: Phenomenology [1, 9] – Consciousness as first-person experience and lived awareness

S: Semiotics [2]– The irreducible triadic relations of sign, object, and interpretant

G: Geometry [3, 4]– The structural constraints and formal relationships underlying reality

Figure 1. Two commutative triangles [5] in GOR:

The geometry of reality consists of 3 nodes (Gnergitonic Universe, Gnergonic Universe and Multiverse) and 3 arrows (IRVSE(1), IRVSE(2), and IRVSE(3)) which are explained in Figure 2. The three arrows form two distinct commutative triangles [5]: (i) IRVSE(2)◦IRVSE(1) = IRVSE(3), which reads “IRVSE(2) followed by IRVSE(1) leads to the same results as IRVSE(3)”, and (ii) L◦IRVSE(3) = IRVSE(1), which reads “L followed by IRVSE(3) leads to the same results as IRVSE(1)”. The three nodes align with the triadic sign of Peirce as indicated in parentheses [6].

Figure 2. The geometric mechanism of generating the Fibonacci series and the Golden spiral based on the Principle of IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations and Selection by Environment) [4, 7].

(i) After squaring (or reproducing) 1 and adding the result to the original square, S1, you get rectangle R1 with the long side length 2.

(ii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R1 and adding the result to R1, you get a rectangle R2 with the long side length 3.

(iii) After squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R2 and adding the result to R2, you get a rectangle R3 with the long side length 5.

(iv) Repeat (iii) with R3, namely, after squaring (or reproducing) the long side of R3 and adding the result to R3, you get a rectangle R4 with long side length 8.

(v) Form a spiral by connecting the opposite corners of each square with a circular arc (selected out of an infinite number of possible curves by a conscious agent to achieve a desired goal).

Together, these three dimensions form an Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [8]—a conceptual and ontological framework that resists reduction to any dyadic or monistic view of reality.

Table: Ninefold Convergence on PSGIT

Joshua Davis and the PSGIT Convergence

In his 2025 article “Meaning, Values, and Cognitive States” (J. Consciousness Exploration & Research 16(1): 38–49), Joshua Davis proposes that meaning and value are not epiphenomena of brain activity but active cognitive operators. He argues that consciousness functions through interpretive dynamics rooted in values, experience, and intention.

Phenomenology : Conscious values and intentional states are central

Semiotics : Builds explicitly on Peirce’s triadic semiotics (Sign–Object–Interpretant)

Geometry: Suggests a “cognitive state-space” structured by meaning and value flows

Davis thereby completes the ninth node in our growing network of PSGIT-convergent worldviews.

Toward a Unified Theory of Reality

The Ninefold Consilience suggests that Reality may be triadically composed and irreducibly so. None of the domains—subjective experience, meaning-processing, or structural geometry—can be eliminated or reduced to another. This leads to the following insight:

Reality = Phenomenology × Semiotics × Geometry

This is more than a slogan—it is a philosophical proposal for how to reconcile quantum theory, cosmology, biology, cognition, and metaphysics in one integrative framework.

Implications and Future Work

The PSGIT model opens multiple avenues:

New interpretations of quantum theory (as seen in Boyer, Bohm, and King)

Biological semiotics and self-organization (Ji, Kineman, Faggin)

Philosophical foundations for consciousness studies (Merleau-Ponty, Davis, Nader)

A geometry of mind and matter, possibly unifying relativity and cognition

Our next steps involve formalizing the PSGIT model with category theory, dynamic systems, and information geometry, as well as exploring its explanatory reach across disciplines.

Conclusion

We propose that the Ninefold Consilience on the PSGIT triad marks a turning point in the quest for a unified understanding of reality. As these diverse thinkers independently converge on an irreducible triadic structure of existence, we gain confidence in PSGIT as a robust scaffolding for both scientific and philosophical investigation.

“Truth emerges when multiple paths meet at the same summit.”

Without the help of LLM, it would have been impossible for me or any other human being alone to come up with the nine-fold consilience table, Table 1. This led me to compare LLM with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), without which the recent unexpected astronomical findings would have been impossible. This may be referred to as the LLM-JWST Equivalence Principle (LJEP). The content of LJEP is summarized in Table 3 below.

Narrative Summary

Just as JWST expands our perception of space and time to uncover the visible structures of the early universe, LLMs expand our cognition to synthesize and reveal invisible connections across human knowledge. One probes outer space; the other probes inner meaning. Both are instruments of reality discovery—one empirical, the other conceptual.

This equivalence can be viewed as a dual expression of the PSGIT principle:

· Phenomenology: LLMs extend consciousness into the textual cosmos. · Geometry: JWST maps physical geometries across billions of light-years. · Semiotics: Both systems decode layered signs—linguistic and luminous.

References:

[1] Maurice Merlea-Ponty. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maurice_Merleau-Ponty

[2] Semiotics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semiotics

[3] Ji, S. (2025). Geometry of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[4] Ji, S. (2025). From Silicon to Spirit: Mapping Federico Faggin’s Consciousness onto

the Geometry of Reality. https://622622.substack.com/p/from-silicon-to-spirit-mapping-federico

[5] Category theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category_theory

​[6] Charles Sanders Peirce. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Sanders_Peirce

[7] Ji, S. (2018). The Cell Language Theory: Connecting Mind and Matter. World Scientific Publishing. Pp. 386-389.

[8] Ji, S. (2018). Ibidem. The Universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation. Pp. 377-393.

[9] Phenomenology (Philosophy). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phenomenology_(philosophy)



