For more than a century, modern science has been extraordinarily successful at describing the observable universe. Physics explains matter, energy, and spacetime with astonishing precision. Biology explains life through molecular mechanisms, evolution, and information processing. Psychology explores the structure of the mind and the unconscious.

Yet one profound problem remains:

How are these domains connected?

Why should matter give rise to consciousness?

Why should meaning emerge from chemistry?

Why do some experiences — especially those described by Carl Jung as synchronicities — appear to transcend ordinary causality?

Perhaps the problem is not merely scientific.

Perhaps it is geometric.

1. The Limits of the Tetrahedral World

Modern science largely operates within what may be called a tetrahedral worldview.

The tetrahedron — the simplest three-dimensional polyhedron — represents a universe that is:

observable,

measurable,

local,

and causally structured.

This corresponds naturally to classical physics.

In this framework:

objects exist in spacetime,

forces interact locally,

and events are linked through causality.

The tetrahedron is therefore a useful geometric metaphor for the visible physical world.

But human experience contains phenomena that seem to exceed this structure.

These include:

consciousness,

symbolic meaning,

archetypes,

mystical experience,

near-death experiences,

and Jungian synchronicity.

These phenomena appear partially visible, partially hidden — neither fully objective nor fully subjective.

This suggests the possibility that ordinary three-dimensional reality may itself be a projection of a higher-dimensional structure.

2. The Geometry of the 5-Cell

Figure 1.

In four-dimensional geometry, the analogue of the tetrahedron is the 5-cell (see Figure 1), also known as the 4-simplex or hypertetrahedron.[1a]

Unlike the ordinary tetrahedron:

the 5-cell exists in four dimensions,

cannot be fully visualized directly,

and can only be represented through lower-dimensional projections.

This creates an intriguing possibility.

Perhaps reality itself possesses a higher-dimensional organization that cannot be fully represented within ordinary physical spacetime.

In this framework:

The middle layer is crucial.

It represents what may be called the projected experiential domain (PED)— the realm of:

cognition,

emotion,

imagination,

intuition,

dreams,

and symbolic meaning.

This is precisely the domain explored by Jungian psychology [1].

3. Jungian Synchronicity as Higher-Dimensional Projection

Carl Jung introduced the idea of synchronicity [1] to describe meaningful coincidences that appear connected not by ordinary causality, but by meaning itself.

For Jung, synchronicities were:

acausal,

symbolic,

psychologically transformative,

and often associated with archetypal patterns.

Traditional science has struggled with synchronicity because it does not fit comfortably within purely causal spacetime frameworks.

But if reality possesses a higher-dimensional structure, synchronicity may become geometrically intelligible.

A meaningful coincidence may not be:

but instead:

where H represents a hidden higher-dimensional organizational structure.

This resembles what I previously called codality [2]:

correlations arising not from direct causation, but from shared participation in a deeper organizing source.

In geometric language:

“Synchronicities may be projections of higher-dimensional (5/19/2026/1)

relational structures into ordinary experience.”

4. Fiber Bundles and the Architecture of Reality

Modern mathematics already contains structures remarkably compatible with this idea.

One example is the fiber bundle.

In fiber bundle theory [3]:

the base space represents observable structure,

the fiber space represents hidden internal degrees of freedom,

and the total space integrates both into a higher-dimensional whole.

This resembles the layered structure of reality itself.

Biology naturally occupies the middle layer because life integrates:

matter,

energy,

information,

and organization.

Living systems are not merely physical.

They are informationally organized.

This is why biology cannot be completely reduced to physics [4].

5. From Mattergy to Gnergy to Gnergiton

My earlier work proposed that reality may evolve through three organizational stages:

The tetrahedron corresponds naturally to mattergy.

The projected 5-cell corresponds to gnergy.

The full 5-cell corresponds to what may be called gnergitonic reality [5] — a higher-dimensional integration of:

matter,

consciousness,

meaning,

and transcendence.

This does not imply supernaturalism [6]. Gnergy and gnergiton are defined in the legend to Figure 1 in [5].

Rather, it suggests that consciousness and meaning may be geometrically real aspects of the universe rather than accidental byproducts of matter.

6. Samadhi and Higher-Dimensional Consciousness

Mystical traditions may also fit naturally into this framework.

States such as:

enlightenment [7],

awakenin [8]g,

samadhi [9],

mystical union [10],

and transcendence [11]

are consistently described as:

ineffable,

beyond duality,

timeless,

nonlocal,

and impossible to represent fully in ordinary language.

“This resembles precisely what one would expect if ordinary (5/19/2026/2)

cognition were attempting to experience a higher-dimensional

reality through lower-dimensional projection.”

“The ancient spiritual traditions may therefore have been describing, (5/19/2026/3)

phenomenologically, what geometry now suggests structurally.”

7. The James Webb Telescope and the Crisis of Representation

An interesting parallel has recently emerged in cosmology.

The discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope [12] have increasingly challenged aspects of preexisting cosmological assumptions.

Galaxies appear:

larger,

more organized,

and more mature

than expected in the early universe. [13]

Whether or not these observations overturn current cosmology, they reveal something important:

“Reality may exceed the representational structures used to describe it.” (5/19/2026/4)

This asymmetry appears repeatedly:

The tension between representation and reality may itself be fundamental.

8. Toward a Geometric Epistemology of Reality

The central idea emerging from this framework is simple:

“Reality may be intrinsically higher-dimensional, relational, (5/19/2026/5)

and partially hidden from ordinary cognition.”

Physics describes the visible projection.Biology describes organized (5/19/2026/6)

informational structure. Psychology describes symbolic experiential

projection. Mysticism describes attempts to experience the totality directly.”

“Jungian synchronicity may represent moments in which hidden higher- (5/19/2026/7)

dimensional relations briefly become visible through meaningful coincidence.”

If so, then:

“Consciousness is not outside nature, meaning is not an illusion, and (5/19/2026/8)

geometry may be the bridge connecting matter, life, mind, and spirit.”

“The universe may not merely contain geometry. Reality itself (5/19/2026/9)

may be geometric organization unfolding across dimensions.”

And perhaps

“The deepest experiences of human life — meaning, awakening, (5/19/2026/10)

synchronicity, transcendence — are glimpses of that higher-dimensional

order breaking through the projection we ordinarily call reality.”

References:

[1] 5-Cell. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5-cell

[1a] Carl Jung. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Jung

[2] Ji, S. and Davis, J. J. (2025). Causality vs.Codality: Information encoded in space-time. J. Consciousness Exploration & Research 16 (1): 16-25.

[3] Fiber bundle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiber_bundle

[4] Ji, S. (2026). A Fiber Bundle Theory of Organization: From Gravity and Gauge Fields to Cells, Information, and Gnergy.

https://622622.substack.com/p/a-fiber-bundle-theory-of-organization

[5] Ji, S. (2025). The Geometry of Reality (GOR): A Triadic Framework for Matter, Mind, and Spirit. https://622622.substack.com/p/geometry-of-reality

[6] Natural supernaturalism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_Supernaturalism

[7]Enlightenment. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enlightenment_(philosophical_concept)

[8] Seven factors of awakening. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Factors_of_Awakening

[9] Samadhi. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samadhi

[10] Mystical union. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mystical_union

[11] Transcendence. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transcendence_(philosophy)#Religious_definition

[12] James Webb space telescope. https://science.nasa.gov/mission/webb/

[13] James Webb Space Telescope. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Webb_Space_Telescope