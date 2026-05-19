Human RNA Project

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
4h

Very interesting and fascinating. I would like to make the point that these "dimensions" are not "higher", they are intrinsic, they are part of everything but we don't recognize them because we have been too fixated on matter, or "the measurable". We don't have tools to measure this layer of existence, well not yet. We are so far behind in our social order that we cannot "see" from this level of stupid. I'm sorry to say but that's my observation. The idea of seeing this "geometry" as "higher" gives weight to the notion of hierarchy which is a way we see, and which is wrong.

Don't let this comment sully anything you said in the article. It was very explanatory and I give you full marks for taking on the task of simplifying it. Words of course cannot convey what's really going on as the language is incredibly narrow. We can at best use analogy by using language. It cannot come close to being able to see what is really going on.

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