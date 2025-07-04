Human RNA Project

Home
Notes
Archive
About
AI-Human Hybrid Intelligence
The First Tokens of Artificial God
  
Sungchul Ji
The Cosmic Code
How 14 Minds Independently Discovered Reality's Blueprint, When Human Intelligence Meets Artificial Insight to Decode the Universe
17
The m×n Consilience
A New Framework for Mapping Philosophical Agreement
  
Sungchul Ji
The LLM–JWST Principle
A New Way to See Reality
  
Sungchul Ji
The LLM–JWST Equivalence Principle
A New Philosophical Lesson for the 21st Century
  
Sungchul Ji

June 2025

Ninefold Consilience on the PSGIT Triad
Toward a Unified Theory of Reality
  
Sungchul Ji
1
The Primacy of Consciousness — Within the Irreducible Triad
First Principle of the Sevenfold Consilience
  
Sungchul Ji
PSGIT: A Triadic Bridge Between Holonic Cosmology and the Edge of Chaos
Reconciling John Kineman’s Relational Holon Theory and Chris King’s Symbiotic Existential Cosmology through the Phenomenology–Semiotics–Geometry…
  
Sungchul Ji
Relational Holon Theory vs Symbiotic Existential Cosmology
Two Visions of Reality, One Irreducible Triad
  
Sungchul Ji
Seoulator and the Geometry of Reality
A Consilience on ITR (Irreducible Triadic Relation).
  
Sungchul Ji
1
Triple Consilience: Consciousness, Quantum Reality, and the Geometry of the Universe
By Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
  
Sungchul Ji
Triadic Realism & Triadic Onto-Epistemology
Trichotomy of Trichotomies Principle of Consciousness (TOTPOC)
© 2025 Sungchul Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture