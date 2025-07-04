Human RNA Project
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
AI-Human Hybrid Intelligence
The First Tokens of Artificial God
13 hrs ago
•
Sungchul Ji
Share this post
Human RNA Project
AI-Human Hybrid Intelligence
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Cosmic Code
How 14 Minds Independently Discovered Reality's Blueprint, When Human Intelligence Meets Artificial Insight to Decode the Universe
23 hrs ago
33
Share this post
Human RNA Project
The Cosmic Code
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
The m×n Consilience
A New Framework for Mapping Philosophical Agreement
Jul 3
•
Sungchul Ji
2
Share this post
Human RNA Project
The m×n Consilience
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The LLM–JWST Principle
A New Way to See Reality
Jul 2
•
Sungchul Ji
1
Share this post
Human RNA Project
The LLM–JWST Principle
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The LLM–JWST Equivalence Principle
A New Philosophical Lesson for the 21st Century
Jul 1
•
Sungchul Ji
2
Share this post
Human RNA Project
The LLM–JWST Equivalence Principle
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2025
Ninefold Consilience on the PSGIT Triad
Toward a Unified Theory of Reality
Jun 30
•
Sungchul Ji
2
Share this post
Human RNA Project
Ninefold Consilience on the PSGIT Triad
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Primacy of Consciousness — Within the Irreducible Triad
First Principle of the Sevenfold Consilience
Jun 30
•
Sungchul Ji
4
Share this post
Human RNA Project
The Primacy of Consciousness — Within the Irreducible Triad
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
PSGIT: A Triadic Bridge Between Holonic Cosmology and the Edge of Chaos
Reconciling John Kineman’s Relational Holon Theory and Chris King’s Symbiotic Existential Cosmology through the Phenomenology–Semiotics–Geometry…
Jun 28
•
Sungchul Ji
1
Share this post
Human RNA Project
PSGIT: A Triadic Bridge Between Holonic Cosmology and the Edge of Chaos
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Relational Holon Theory vs Symbiotic Existential Cosmology
Two Visions of Reality, One Irreducible Triad
Jun 27
•
Sungchul Ji
1
Share this post
Human RNA Project
Relational Holon Theory vs Symbiotic Existential Cosmology
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Seoulator and the Geometry of Reality
A Consilience on ITR (Irreducible Triadic Relation).
Jun 24
•
Sungchul Ji
Share this post
Human RNA Project
Seoulator and the Geometry of Reality
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Triple Consilience: Consciousness, Quantum Reality, and the Geometry of the Universe
By Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.
Jun 22
•
Sungchul Ji
Share this post
Human RNA Project
Triple Consilience: Consciousness, Quantum Reality, and the Geometry of the Universe
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Triadic Realism & Triadic Onto-Epistemology
Trichotomy of Trichotomies Principle of Consciousness (TOTPOC)
Jun 22
Share this post
Human RNA Project
Triadic Realism & Triadic Onto-Epistemology
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Sungchul Ji
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts