Human RNA Project

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Michael LeVesque's avatar
Michael LeVesque
14h

This is always a problem when searching for something that doesn't exist in our normal perception of reality and existence. The rules seem to hold true but the essence has no existence in our reality. Perhaps it is beyond our ability to codify, numerate or describe. It just is.

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Mia Roberts's avatar
Mia Roberts
12h

Btw ‘Penrose and Faggin’ sound more like what you say when you stump your toe in the door. Intuition, humor… ignorance is bliss sometimes

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