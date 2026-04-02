Sungchul Ji, Ph.D.

Emeritus Professor of Theoretical Cell Biology

Rutgers University

Abstract

The arbitrariness of the sign [1] is a foundational principle in semiotics, most clearly articulated by Ferdinand de Saussure. However, whether the interpretant—the third component in Charles Sanders Peirce’s triadic model [2]—is also arbitrary remains unclear. In this article, I present a simple but revealing case study: two independent AI systems, Gemini and ChatGPT, interpreting the same concept (“gnomonics”[2a]) applied to the same object (the author’s work), yet producing different interpretants. I argue that this divergence does not demonstrate arbitrariness, but rather reveals a deeper principle: interpretants are variational but constrained, arising through a triadic selection process. This result supports the universality of the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [3] and aligns with the IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment) framework [4].

1. The Classical View: Arbitrary Signs

In modern semiotics, largely shaped by Ferdinand de Saussure [5], the relationship between a word and what it represents is arbitrary.

There is nothing inherent in the sound “tree” that connects it to the physical object we call a tree. Another language could use a completely different sound.

This principle—the arbitrariness of the sign [1]—has been widely accepted.

2. Peirce’s Expansion: The Triadic Model

Charles Sanders Peirce [6] expanded this into a three-part structure:

Sign – the form (e.g., “gnomonics”)

Object – what it refers to (S. Ji’s work)

Interpretant – the meaning generated in a mind or system

This triadic structure is what I have called the Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [3].

3. The Key Question

If the sign is arbitrary, what about the interpretant?

Is meaning itself arbitrary?

Or is it governed by deeper constraints?

4. A Natural Experiment: Two AIs, One Concept

To explore this question, I constructed Table 1 below based on two independent interpretations of my work:

Two Interpretations of the Same Sign–Object Pair

Sign : “Gnomonics” [2a]

Object : S. Ji’s theoretical framework [7]

Interpretant (Gemini) : External explanatory link (see the last row of Table 1)

Interpretant (ChatGPT): Substack article integrating semiotics and geometry (see the last row of Table 1).

Observation

The Sign is identical

The Object is identical

The Interpretants differ

At first glance, this suggests:

“Interpretants are arbitrary.”

But this conclusion is misleading.

5. Why This Is Not Arbitrariness

If interpretants were truly arbitrary, we would expect:

Completely unrelated meanings

Random or incoherent outputs

No structural connection to the object

But what we observe instead:

Both interpretations are about the same conceptual domain

Both preserve core structure and intent

Differences lie in presentation, emphasis, and abstraction level

👉 Therefore:

“The interpretants are different—but not arbitrary” (3/31/2026/1).

6. The Correct Principle: Constrained Variability

This leads to a more precise formulation:

Interpretant Principle (Ji, 2026)

“For a given Sign–Object pair, multiple interpretants may arise, but

all valid interpretants are constrained by the structure of the object” (.3/31/2026/2)

7. A Triadic Reformulation

We can express this formally:

(3/31/2026/3)





Where:

The Sign provides symbolic input

The Object provides structural constraints

The Interpreter (human, AI, or biological system) generates variation

This is not a dyadic process, but an irreducibly triadic one.

8. Connection to IRVSE (defined in the legend to Figure 2)

This behavior mirrors your fundamental principle:

IRVSE (Iterative Reproduction with Variations followed by Selection by Environment)

Multiple interpretants = variations

Coherence with the object = selection

Thus, meaning itself is an evolutionary process.

9. Avoiding a Logical Fallacy

A common mistake would be to conclude:

“Interpretants are either fixed or arbitrary.”

This is a classic case of your:

False Disjunction Bias (FDB)

The correct formulation is:

“Interpretants are neither fixed nor arbitrary, but constrained variations.” (3/31/2026/4)

10. A New Concept

To capture this insight, I propose:

Constrained Interpretant Variability (CIV)

or equivalently,

The Semiotic Selection Principle (SSP)

“Meaning emerges through variation, but is selected by coherence with reality.” (3/31/2026/5)

11. Implications for Science and Philosophy

This insight has far-reaching implications:

(i) Language

“Meaning is not free—it is constrained by structure.” (3/31/2026/6)

(ii) Biology

“mRNA → RNA QR code → phenotype.” (3/31/2026/7)

Interpretation is structured translation, not arbitrary mapping.

(iii) Artificial Intelligence

“Different models produce different outputs (3/31/2026/8)

—but all must remain anchored to reality.”

(iv) Physics and Consciousness

“Observation (interpretation) is not arbitrary— (3/31/2026/9)



it is constrained by the structure of the system.”

12. Conclusion

Table 1 reveals a profound truth:

Meaning is not arbitrary—it is selected.

Interpretants are:

Not fixed

Not arbitrary

But variationally constrained outcomes of a triadic process

This supports the universality of:

The Irreducible Triadic Relation (ITR) [3]

The IRVSE mechanism of reality generation (Table 2)

Closing Reflection



“Just as biological forms emerge through (3/31/2026/10)

variation and selection, so too does meaning.”



“Semiosis is evolution.” (3/31/2026/11)

